Grey’s Anatomy: This was Sandra Oh’s meeting with her co-star of the ABC drama

Grey’s Anatomy will premiere its season 19 in October on ABC and there are many fans who would like to see the return of Cristina Yang. Though there’s no confirmation that’s going to happen, fans have to settle for the recent reunion of Sandra Oh and her medical drama co-star.

September 15, 2022 10:21 p.m.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama of all time on television. The series premiered in 2005 through the transmission chain ABC and it was at that time that fans first saw Dr. Cristina Yang, a character who was played for 10 seasons by sandra oh and that became one of the most iconic of the successful program.

Sandra Oh reunited with her co-star and the creator of Grey’s Anatomy

Season 10 of Grey’s Anatomy showed the exit of Cristina Yang, when she left Gray Sloan, her co-workers and especially her best friend Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) to go to Switzerland. Though the character hasn’t appeared on screen since then, fans occasionally get an update on his life as he stays in touch with Meredith and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) via email and chat.

With some characters from the past returning to Grey’s Anatomy in the most recent seasons, fans are hoping to see Sandra Oh reprise her role as Cristina Yang for a cameo on the series. However, that will be far from happening, because the actress has reiterated that she is not interested in returning.

It was last year that Sandra Oh last explained on the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast that she’s reluctant to look back on the medical series. She admitted that although Cristina Yang remains alive in the hearts of the audience, in her mind, the character she played for 10 installments of the medical drama is already gone.

“In a way, you do your job like a bubble and let it go. I left that show, my God, almost seven years ago. So in my mind, it’s gone. But for a lot of people, it’s still very much alive. I understand and I love it, I’ve moved on,” said Sandra Oh.

“So please come with me to Killing Eve now. [la serie de Netflix] The Chair and the other projects. Come see the characters I’m playing that are much more deeply embedded in… the Asian-American experience.”

Sandra Oh reunited with her Grey’s Anatomy co-star Chandra Wilson and series creator Shonda Rhimes

The truth is that Sandra Oh may have left Grey’s Anatomy a long time ago, and although she does not plan to bring Cristina Yang back to life, fans had the opportunity to see her reunion with one of her co-stars from the medical drama and the program creator. The actress appeared in a photo with Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and the producer Shonda Rhimes when they attended the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday this week.