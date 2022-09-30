Grupo Aval Limited paid international bonds for US $ 1,000 million – Companies – Economy
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The bonds have met their 10-year maturity.
Carlos Ortega / TIME
The bonds have met their 10-year maturity.
The payment corresponds to the bonds issued on September 26, 2012.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
September 29, 2022, 12:00 AM
Grupo Aval reported that it reduced its foreign debt by half, after its subsidiary, Guarantee Group Limited, will make the payment of the international bond issue for 1,000 million dollars.
(Also read: The days without VAT will return, but there will be changes in their realization)
According to the guidelines of the conglomerate, the payment, which was scheduled, “corresponds to the bonds issued on September 26, 2012 in the international capital market, which fulfilled their established maturity term of 10 years”.
Said issue was made under the rules of the United States stock market.
(In other news: ‘If the Government is consistent, it should not stop exploration’: Naturgás)
As recalled, Grupo Aval controls the banks of Bogota, West, Popular and AV Villas; as well as the AFP Porvenir and the Corficolombiana corporation.
In addition, it is present in Central America through multi-bank in Panama and the investment of 25 percent in BAC Holding International Corp.. of the Bank of Bogota.
The Group’s earnings in the first half of 2022 totaled 2.3 billion pesos.
ELTIEMPO.COM
September 29, 2022, 12:00 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.