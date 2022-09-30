Grupo Aval Limited paid international bonds for US $ 1,000 million – Companies – Economy

Grupo Aval reported that it reduced its foreign debt by half, after its subsidiary, Guarantee Group Limited, will make the payment of the international bond issue for 1,000 million dollars.

(Also read: The days without VAT will return, but there will be changes in their realization)

According to the guidelines of the conglomerate, the payment, which was scheduled, “corresponds to the bonds issued on September 26, 2012 in the international capital market, which fulfilled their established maturity term of 10 years”.

Said issue was made under the rules of the United States stock market.

(In other news: ‘If the Government is consistent, it should not stop exploration’: Naturgás)

As recalled, Grupo Aval controls the banks of Bogota, West, Popular and AV Villas; as well as the AFP Porvenir and the Corficolombiana corporation.

In addition, it is present in Central America through multi-bank in Panama and the investment of 25 percent in BAC Holding International Corp.. of the Bank of Bogota.

The Group’s earnings in the first half of 2022 totaled 2.3 billion pesos.

ELTIEMPO.COM