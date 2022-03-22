Guillermo de la Fuente, a Mexican coach, was shot in Georgia

William of the Fountain, a Mexican coach who was discovered by Pedro Caxinha a few years ago, today finds himself in a delicate situation after being hospitalized after being shot in Georgiawhere he followed his dream of becoming a coach with experience in European football after taking the reins of Lokomotiv Tbilisi (Georgia first division team).

The nightmare for the young coach began on March 20 when an unknown person opened fire and one of the shots hit him in the leg just as From the source He was walking with his partner through the streets of Tbilisi.

“I was walking with my girlfriend and I heard a 40-year-old man yelling in the street, he sounded very angry. I saw a group of scared women walking towards us. At that moment I saw the man and he saw me, about 10 or 15 meters away. So I told my girlfriend to start walking in the opposite direction so we wouldn’t run into him. But two steps furtherAnd I heard a very strong shot, it had shot me in the right leg.

“I screamed for help, a doctor who was passing by helped me. The police and ambulance arrived later. There were a lot of people looking at everything. They had to operate on me in the hospital, I had a fracture in the femur, the bullet had pierced me. I will be one or two months in recovery. The police have already caught the man who shot me,” De la Fuente told the media outlet Bolavip.

Request help from the SRE

The second part of the nightmare is dealing with the complaint, since it has revealed that he has sought help at the consulate of Turkey (because Mexico does not have one in Georgia), because the police have pressured him to sign documents that he does not understand.

Fortunately, he was able to hire a lawyer who has helped them in this Eastern European country.

“Two policemen and a translator questioned me. I had only slept two hours. I told them my testimony of what happened. They told me that I had to sign the testimony, but the testimony was in the Georgian language, so I did not want to sign it. I asked them to do it in English, or if they would allow me to take a photo to send to a translator. The translator said ‘this is not Mexico, you can’t take photos of this’. So I refused to sign, I told them that I would bring a lawyer. The translator insisted that he had to believe the police, or call my embassy”, he revealed.

The lawyer has supported them to face this problem and trusts that the Secretary of Foreign Relations Help him get justice.

“I don’t want an international scandal, nothing like that. I only ask that my attacker replace everything I have spent, including the lawyer’s fees, and take care of everything that my rehabilitation period will cost. I want the Mexican embassy in Turkey to be aware that there will be no anomalies in the case and is developed in accordance with the corresponding legal and judicial orders,” he added.