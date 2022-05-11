Gunbrella will be edgier than Rihanna’s umbrella

doinksoftthe creators of Gato Robotoannounced during theIndieWorld released this evening their next creation: an action-platformer named Gunbrella. You play in it a forest ranger armed, as the name of the game suggests, an umbrella lined with a gun. This amazing tool that the Kingsman would not have denied will allow you to spin in the air and shoot down your enemies at lightning speed, in a rather nervous gameplay that already seems in a damn satisfying state.

In this resource-limited world, you’ll need to scour the various boards to pick up spare parts and other items to complete quests, as well as exchange them for ammo and upgrades for your Gunbrella. Contrary to appearances, the title edited by Developer Digital promises to be quite dark in its script and will present a universe “post punk“, a sort of Far West without faith or law: from a “village traumatized by the kidnappings perpetrated by a cult, to the car junkyard transformed into a fortress in the hands of a recycling gang, passing through the mythical city of Avalon, which – according to legend – allows you to observe the sky“, your solitary hero will have a lot to do to do battle with the many threats inhabiting this universe.

An adventure aspect will also be incorporated via an investigation notebook that will fill up as you interact with the characters. However, we will have to wait a bit before being able to try out this title which caught our eye and which will only be available on theeShop that next year.

The Gunbrella trailer and presentation









