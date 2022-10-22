Gustavo Bolívar imagines Colombia with Federico Gutiérrez as president

Gustavo Bolívar did not provide the names of the members of the Democratic Center who are supposedly asking for a position in the Government, a situation that he made known on the morning of this October 21. But he did raise how the country would be if Federico Gutiérrez were its president.

With an acid trill, the senator of the Historical Pact questioned those who point to President Gustavo Petro for the increase in the value of the dollar in Colombia, as well as opponents of the tax reform and detractors of ‘total peace’, one of the big bets of the Government.

On his Twitter account, he commented: “If ‘Fico’ wins, everything would be calm: the rise in the dollar would be due to external causes, tax giving new exemptions “to generate employment”inequality and growing poverty, frozen peace, mining companies deducted rent royalties and making frackingSAE celebrating what is left” (sic).

The publication on Twitter makes clear Bolívar’s nonconformity towards criticism of President Gustavo Petro during his two-month term, when comparing it with what – in his opinion – would be the government of Federico Gutiérrez, candidate in the May elections for the Team for Colombia.

The price of the dollar in Colombia

Regarding the increase in the price of the dollar, which is close to 5,000 pesos, some economic experts have specified that, Although it is due to the global economic slowdown, as well as to the recession alert, it is also due to the pronouncements of the Governmentsuch as the possibility of taxing the swallow capital and, especially, saying ‘no’ to new oil exploration and exploitation contracts.

Even the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, acknowledged it: “It is a matter of the perception of some statements by some colleagues, especially the issue of oil, which has been of great concern because it is the main export product of Colombia. ”.

tax reform

Since his presidential campaign, Gustavo Petro stated that those who would pay the most taxes are those who have the most money in the country, one of the bets of the reform based in Congress. As well, what Bolívar proposes is that with Fico in the insurance mandate there would be more tax exemptions to large companies.

Some of the inconvenience caused is due to the fact that the bill contemplates some healthy taxes, that is, taxing sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods, a measure that, according to the National Association of Industrialists (Andi), will affect neighborhood shopkeepers.

‘full peace’

Gustavo Bolívar also believed that, with Federico Gutiérrez as head of state, peace would be frozencontrary to what happens with President Gustavo Petro, who re-established talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and extended the invitation to lay down their arms to other armed structures, such as the FARC dissidents.

Now, the “total peace” bill submitted to Congress is debated by opposition senators for some articles, such as the one that would allow President Petro to pardon those who are convicted of crimes in the context of social protest.

SAE

President Gustavo Petro not only denounced that some property forfeiture appears on the list of the Special Assets Society (SAE), but also that materially they have not been found, for which he asked the nation’s attorney general, Francisco Barbosa carry out an investigation.

“I thank the Attorney General of the Nation for reconstructing the inventory of property in forfeiture that was delivered to the National Narcotics Directorate, today SAE. We may be facing one of the worst acts of corruption in history,” said the president.

Well, what Bolívar suggested is that Federico Gutiérrez as president of Colombia could be involved in what appears to be an act of corruption.