Hailey Bieber and her tender birthday greetings to Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber They got married in 2018, becoming one of the most famous and beloved couples in Hollywood, and although they have preferred to keep their relationship discreet, the gestures of affection between them are evident on social networks.

Justin Bieber is turning 28 years old, and various friends have expressed their congratulationsHowever, perhaps one of the most important messages is the one that his wife dedicated to him on Instagram.

The model shared a gallery of photos with Justin Bieberin which both look happy and in love, and even a photograph of the singer when he was little, which was accompanied by a short but tender message.

“Happy birthday my baby… there are many incredible and beautiful things in this life, but the most beautiful part is that I can live it with you. I love you…here it is at 28,” he wrote. Hailey Beiber.

Hailey and Justin Bieber happier than ever

Despite some rumors that Justin and HaileyBieber could be having marital problems, the truth is that the young couple It has proven to be one of the most stable couples in the middle, because their love is felt even in the air.