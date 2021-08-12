Hair shade trend autumn 2021, the hair bronzing by Khloé Kardashian

To renew your hair you can choose a new shade of hair and in particular in this autumn 2021 is trending hair Bronzing. This color gives the hair the effect “kissed by the sun” really irresistible, to have a look always very fresh. In addition, the nuance in question is also sported by celebrities, so it must be copied absolutely.

Hair shade trends autumn 2021

In the fall 2021 new nuances are trendy and in particular the irresistible hair Bronzing: for those who do not know it is a mix of bronze, gold, warm colors and metallic textures. At the base of the hair bronzing is gilded bronze and this is inspired by the shade of sand. With the nuance in question you can warm a dark brown or revive the blond. Lately Jennifer Lopez sports hair bronzing: this shade really gives her a lot because she manages to illuminate the dark complexion. In addition, the singer always looks like a little girl and perhaps the secret is precisely in the nuance of her hair. (Continued after photo)

New hair bronzing autumn 2021: the hair of Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin

Also Khloé Kardashian did not resist and opted for hair Bronzing: so the super vip has a perfect tan not only on the skin, but also on the hair. In the last period Hailey Baldwin has returned to her natural color. But the model has thought of warming and softening the complexion with this shade and the final result is really wonderful. (Continued after photos)

Recently opted for hair Bronzing also Pixie Loot. The model posted a photo on Instagram where she sports very original golden reflections. This shade was conceived by Tracey Cunningham, the hair stylist of the stars and the latter always rely with great tranquility on her expert hands. The nuance in question does not need much maintenance and therefore the various appointments at the hairdresser can be more spaced, to have much more peace of mind. It should be remembered that to always maintain the various very bright reflections it is always better to use a gentle shampoo and conditioner. In addition, once a week you can apply a colored nourishing mask on the hair: the latter is very easily found in all stores specializing in hair products.