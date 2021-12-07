Happy birthday, Dogecoin! Today the token turns 8 years old

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the first canine-themed cryptocurrency and possibly the first major meme coin as well, was unveiled to the world on December 6, 2013, after being created by computer engineers Billy Markus And Jackson Palmer as a joke and as a statement against the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies.

Who is Doge?

Dogecoin’s character derives from an iconic Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu, who turned 16 this year. Kabosu, the dog who lived in a kennel, would have been euthanized had he not been adopted by a kindergarten teacher.

After being turned into a non-fungible token, the original meme associated with DOGE is now worth several million dollars. The photo was taken during a casual photo shoot when Kabosu was 8 years old. Kabosu is named after a Japanese citrus fruit.

Sunday Markus asked his nearly 851,000 followers on Twitter what they will do to celebrate DOGE’s birthday.

dogecoin’s birthday is December 6th! whatcha gonna do to celebrate? https://t.co/BBD1CjwUlH – Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@ BillyM2k) December 5, 2021

In July of this year, Palmer said he will not return to cryptocurrencies, calling them an “inherently right-wing and hyper-capitalist technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its supporters through a combination of tax avoidance, reduced regulatory oversight and enforced scarcity.” artificially”.

Why is Doge important?

Dogecoin boasts a community made up of millions of people; the meme coin’s Reddit page alone has over 2.2 million followers.

In terms of market capitalization, DOGE is currently the 11th largest digital currency in the world, enjoying a market capitalization of $ 25.68 billion.

The first available data relating to the price of DOGE on CoinMarketCap dates back to 15 December 2013, when the coin closed trading at $ 0.0002979; since that time, the coin has had a whopping 57,436.08% yield. Since the beginning of this year, DOGE’s yield has been 2,913.35%.

In May of this year, DOGE reached an all-time high of 0.74 dollars; at the time of publication, the coin was found to have lost 76.73% of its value since it hit that high.

“The fact that Dogecoin is a light, friendly and funny meme is the main thing that separates him from the rest of the group,” Markus told Benzinga this year.

In fact, the meme coin has led to the proliferation of several similar coins such as Shiba Inu, Baby Doge Coin, Floki Inu, and Saitama.

Famous people love Dogecoin

The CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk, the most eminent Dogecoin enthusiast, made his first comment on the meme coin in April 2019.

Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency. It’s pretty cool. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 2, 2019

Since then, Musk has often tweeted on DOGE, and his tweets have sometimes pushed the price of the token up; however, Musk’s tweets have some people in the DOGE community worried.

Furthermore, DOGE’s popularity on the Internet has made it the target of other famous people, such as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban, the rap star Snoop Dogg, the lead singer of Kiss Gene Simmons among others.

Dogecoin makes money go round

Such is the charm of Dogecoin that several companies have used it to market their products: Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG), the company that makes Slim Jim snacks, used DOGE for its marketing blitz; this year Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has launched a limited version of DogeCan, an Ax-branded deodorant. Slim Jim’s Twitter followers have grown exponentially thanks to DOGE-related memes.

The Dallas Mavericks now make “thousands and thousands of dollars” in DOGE, according to Cuban; the entrepreneur believes that people prefer DOGE over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) when purchasing Mavericks tickets and merchandise.

Among the other companies that have adopted Dogecoin for payments there is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which currently accepts DOGE for the purchase of digital gift cards; launching payments in DOGE, bypassing the gift card path, is the next step in the AMC program.

What could happen to Dogecoin

DOGE is going to the moon, literally: the DOGE-1 satellite, financed by Doge, will be launched next year by SpaceX, Musk’s space company; the mission will also feature space art and space advertising.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) already has a waiting list of 1.6 million customers for its cryptocurrency wallets that support DOGE, according to Christine Brown, the company’s cryptocurrency operations director; the platform has already switched to alpha testing of portfolios that can be used to buy, sell and send DOGE.

Last month the DOGE transaction fee was reduced by almost 10 times, which could lead to greater usefulness of the meme coin next year.

The growing adoption, acceptance and integration of DOGE could continue into 2022, and what started as a joke can no longer be dismissed as such, having now become a solid competitor in the cryptocurrency industry. DOGE has been a survivor for the past eight years; as Markus said earlier this year, “thousands of failed coins in this industry that tried to be serious” have failed.