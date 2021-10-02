Happy birthday Julie Andrews!

She has just received the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement: a portrait of an actress capable of making the public dream every time she appears on the screen.

Julia Elizabeth Wells, born Julie Andrews (the latter is the surname of the stepfather he has been carrying since the age of 5), he was born in Walton on the Thames on 1 October 1935. From an early age he showed a precocious musical talent, not only for perfect intonation but also for the exceptional vocal range of 4 octaves which allows her virtuosity as a light soprano. At the age of 12 he was already a soloist in the theater and in 1948 he performed alongside the thirty-seven year old Danny Kaye for the Queen of England, deserving the appellation of “Britain’s smallest prima donna”.

After a long apprenticeship, Julie Andrews crosses the ocean at just 18 years old to debut on Broadway, in the American version of the British musical The Boy Friend by Sandy Wilson with whom he won the best rookie of the year award. The following year, however, she played the florist for the first time Eliza Doolittle in the sumptuous staging of My Fair Lady, musical comedy inspired by the Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw: in this role, alongside his compatriot Rex Harrison, wins the first nomination at the Tony Award (the Oscar of the theater). A few years later she is nominated again for the part of Geneva in Camelot, favorite musical of the newly elected president of the United States John Fitzgerald Kennedy. In 1956 the debut on the small screen in High Tor, considered one of the first films for TV, in which he stars alongside Bing Crosby and another television musical, Cinderella (1957), written for her by Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II.

When Jack Warner, in 1964, he was awarded the film rights of My Fair Lady, carrying the entire cast from the theater to the Warner Bros studios, Julie Andrews expects to be cast, but the popular tycoon he considers her little more than an unknown and prefers the best known Audrey Hepburn. The exclusion of the English actress causes a sensation, but to the rescue of the disappointed one arrives Walt Disney. The creator of Mickey Mouse intends to make a revolutionary film, which mixes real actors and animation: Mary Poppins(1964). At first Julie Andrews is doubtful, also because of her condition, as when the proposal arrives she has just discovered that she is expecting her first child. In order to have her as the protagonist, Disney offers her to postpone filming for 7 months: it is the right intuition. In the unforgettable role of singing nanny “practically perfect in every respect“ who, endowed with magical powers, takes care of the Banks brothers, Jane and Michael, in London at the end of the 19th century (above a picture of the film) the English actress is unparalleled and with her melodious voice sings the wonderful songs of the column sound – Oscar awarded – with innate brio and elegance. By withdrawing the Golden Globe for Best Female Performance in a musical film, she also takes away a malicious satisfaction, publicly thanking Jack Warner for discarding her. The Oscar is the right crowning of a masterful interpretation, which remains in the hearts of young and old, doing justice to the series of novels written by Pamela Lyndon Travers. Audrey Hepburn, voiced by Marni Nixon in the songs, she is not even named but, giving proof of class and sportsmanship, she agrees to present the statuette to the best actor, won by Rex Harrison, which goes deep in praise for both of her partners.

The following year Andrews is chosen by the shrewd one Robert Wise as the protagonist for All together passionately and the success of the film is if possible even more thunderous: this time the Oscar escapes her, but wins the second consecutive Golden Globe. The 1960s are a golden period for Julie: the soundtrack of the film, The Sound of Music, thanks to the songs she interpreted it is the best-selling album in the United States, surpassing works by artists such as the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. Not bound by exclusive contracts, it can move freely from one studio to another. Its popularity is such that it is even imposed by the production Alfred Hitchcock for The torn curtain (1966): Far from being one of the thrill master’s best works, Andrews and Paul Newman ensure the film a good success with the public.

It later appears in Hawaii And Millie by George Roy Hill and in One day … early in the morning, directed once again by Robert Wise. In this film he tries in vain to shake off the image of singing nanny and girl next door, interpreting the biography of the theatrical diva Gertrude Lawrence, a strong and unscrupulous woman who during her life kills hearts, but this time the response of the audience is lukewarm. His film career now seems to be in decline and in the 1970s he shoots only three films, preferring television and theater to the big screen. On the set of Operation Crêpes Suzette, in which Andrews is an undercover spy who seduces the military Rock Hudson, knows the director Blake Edwards, who becomes her second husband and to whom she also binds her artistic destiny. Directed by the latter, Julie Andrews tastes a new artistic youth in the 80s, winning her third Golden Globe and earning an Oscar nomination for the musical Victor Victoria (below the trailer) in which he plays a singer who, to find a job, pretends to be a man who loves to disguise himself as drag queen, to interpret typically feminine songs and dances on stage. Too bad a gangster falls in love with her / him, setting off a series of embarrassing misunderstandings. The film definitely launches the actress as gay icon. The LGBT rights movement loves her as much for her more traditional and honeyed roles as for those itchy and tied to an ambiguous but never vulgar sexuality. In this regard he declares: “They are a strange mix: on the one hand, I am a gay icon, and on the other, I get the approval of grandmothers and parents. I never understood what makes someone a gay icon because there are so many different types (…) anyway it flatters me a lot. I have always been an ally of the LGBT movements“.

The 1990s saw her return to the stage on Broadway, again directed by her husband in the stage staging of Victor Victoria, for which he receives yet another nomination for the coveted Tony Award. This is also the only reporting for Blake Edwards’ musical, which many say is opposed by the establishment for its Hollywood past. This prompts Julie Andrews to reject the nomination, setting a resounding precedent in the world of theater. The show continues until 1997, when the British actress is forced to undergo a delicate operation on her vocal cords, replaced by her friend Liza Minnelli for the latest reruns. Unfortunately, the intervention fails. The surgeon and the hospital agree on a substantial compensation ($ 23,000,000) but the wonderful voice of Julie, adored all over the world, is hopelessly compromised.

From that moment on, the British actress dedicated herself, together with her daughter, to writing children’s books, dusting off an old passion of hers; his writings become best-sellers and the audiobook Julie Andrews’ Collection Of Poems, Songs, And Lullabies wins in 2010 the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for ChildrenShe also returns to the cinema to play the Queen Mother in the two Garry Marshall films Pretty Princess (2001) and Prince Charming wanted (2004) as a luxury supporting actor of the very young girl Anne Hathaway. The 2017 Netflix original series in 13 episodes that sees her engaged as an author, writer and performer: Julie’s Greenrom. In recent years she has also tried her hand at dubbing, lending her voice to a sea creature in the blockbuster Aquaman, after rejecting a cameo ne The Return of Mary Poppins which turns out to be a failure, despite the commitment of the good girl Emily Blunt. 2019 is the announcement of the well-deserved Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, delivered to her by an admired one Luca Guadagnino a few days ago (above the official film of the award ceremony). Having finished the adjectives for such an immense actress, I conclude this affectionate portrait by defining her in only one possible way: SUPERCALIPRAGILISTICSPIRALIDOSE Julie Andrews.