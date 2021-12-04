Happy birthday Maria De Filippi, 60 years at full throttle for the queen of Auditel – People

He also brought tears to Robert De Niro and Julia Roberts at There’s Mail for You. Loved and followed on Mediaset, a unique case, by a transversal audience ranging from the very young to the differently young, always courted by the competition, so much so that it even managed (free of charge in 2017 with Carlo Conti) of Sanremo, even before as a guest (in 2009 with Paolo Bonolis) and then invoked live every evening by Amadeus and Fiorello, but often a guest on broadcasts such as Che Tempo che fa. Maria De Filippi the queen of schedules, the one who doesn’t miss a beat, even if she wants to, cuts with healthy bravado the 60-year milestone, on 5 December, and a line to be envied by a thirty-year-old thanks to a lot of sport, which she practices assiduously, from tennis to crossfit. The presenter has launched Emma Marrone and Alessandra Amoroso, cleared the tronists and widened the talk of feelings to the third age with Men and women over version. For years he has been conducting the Saturday evening program of Canale 5 for the entire TV season, between ‘Tu si que vales’, ‘There is mail for you’ and the evening of ‘Amici’, dominating the ratings, but he also leads two day time battleships such as the school strip of ‘Amici’ and ‘Men and women’ in its various forms, including young and old suitors. But not only: as a producer with the Fascino founded in 1982 she takes care of her husband’s programs, ‘The interview’ and the ‘Maurizio Costanzo Show’. Born in Milan on December 5, 1961, she moved to Pavia at the age of 10 where she took both the classical high school diploma and a law degree with full marks. The first experiences are in the legal office of a company producing video cassettes and then in a consulting company on communication (Simco, where he meets Maurizio Costanzo, and becomes his assistant) He will be born some time after the great love story that will change the story not only of Maria De Filippi and Costanzo, but probably of Mediaset. Together, in May 1993, the couple became involved in the mafia attack in via Fauro: they were in the car, they remained unharmed by a miracle. The marriage was celebrated in 1995 by the then mayor of Rome Francesco Rutelli. Maria De Filippi in ’92 invents Amici, the school of budding talents that continues to raise and launch, between inflexible rigor and maternal affection. Then will come Friends in the evening, Men and women, It happened tomorrow, Mission impossible, Couples, There is mail for you, Wanting or flying, True love, Unan1mous. For Mondadori he publishes Amici e Amici di sera – Adolescents and family. In addition to work and family, he has a passion for animals: two dogs and a horse. She does not like to travel or lead a social life: often Maria the workaholic also works on weekends. De Filippi with his programs has made the public the protagonist and above all has the empathetic gift of knowing how to tell young people with their dreams and the less young with their choices and their second chances. Maria De Filippi and Maurizio Costanzo have a son Gabriele, first taken into foster care in 2002, at the time ten years old, adopted in 2004, and who today works with them in the television sector. But with whom will Maria De Filippi celebrate her birthday? In the family, being very reserved, or with her historical friends, among them Luciana Littizzetto, Sabrina Ferilli, Mara Venier who helped in the most difficult moment of her career? Or working in the editorial office before the Christmas break? Whatever happens, it will be a birthday full of love like his whole life and career