Hard blow to Amber Heard: ‘Mera’, her role in ‘Aquaman 2’, will be completely eliminated

Mexico City.- It’s been a few days since the Virginia Court ruled in favor of the Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp who, for a total of six weeks, held a trial with his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard whom she sued for defamation, which has forced the aforementioned to pay the amount of 15 million dollars to her ex-partner who, derived from this case, lost several projects, something to which the co-star of Aquaman could join.

During the trial, Walter Hamada who serves as president of DC Movies was called to testify and during his intervention, he assured that the lack of chemistry between Heard and Jason Momoa It was evident, so they considered reducing her screen time, something that she remarked, was not linked to the media trial with Depp, making it clear that if she lost projects it was more because of her attitude than because of the problems she was facing at the time.

“The biggest problem is that basically, Momoa and Heard, they didn’t have chemistry… you can fabricate a certain chemistry, and if you watch the movie it might look like they did, but there was a lot of post-production work to do that,” Hamada said.

‘Mera’, played by Amber Heard, will be eliminated from ‘Aquaman 2’. Photo: Instagram @

Recent reports claimed that Warner Bros chose to eliminate the scenes that Amber Heard had already recorded for the tape Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomafter knowing the verdict of the court, which also leaves aside the possibility of replacing the actress with another, in this case, the possible arrival of Emilia Clarke to the cast, as fans of both DC Comics and Johnny Depp had asked the producer.

In this sense, the petition made by fans to replace or remove the actress from this film was launched through the change.org platform and, at the time of this publication, has collected 4.5 million signatures from those who agree to remove it. of this project, which could have been considered by Warner Bros and DC Films to prevent the second installment of Aquaman be a failure at the box office due to the presence of the actress who lost the case against her ex-partner.

‘Mera’ will no longer be part of the second installment of ‘Aquaman’. Photo: Instagram @boxlivetv

