Harry Kane chooses between Messi and Ronaldo

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly not over anytime soon, with football fans still bent on proving that one is bigger than the other.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has joined a host of other footballing personalities to choose between the iconic duo.

During a previous interview with Amazon Prime Video in February (via PSG Talk), the Englishman was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their youth. Harry Kane did not hesitate to support the former FC Barcelona player: “I would choose the first Messi”.

Video: Kane Makes a Pick Between Messi or Ronaldo in Their Primes https://t.co/hxRbv5xga3 — PSG Talk (@PSGTalk) February 5, 2022

The first Lionel Messi was indeed a huge force to be reckoned with. The Argentine has redefined the sport as a whole, leaving many in awe of his incredible talent and performance on the pitch.

Lionel Messi had the world under his feet, leading FC Barcelona to their most successful period under Pep Guardiola, winning 14 trophies between 2009 and 2012. This figure includes the historic sixfold he inspired at the Blaugrana during the 2008-09 campaign.

The striker enjoyed another outstanding run between 2014 and 2016. He first led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup final in 2014 before inspiring Luis Enrique’s FC Barcelona to achieve an incredible quintupled the following year.

Among his near-unrivaled exploits at the peak of his career was winning four consecutive Ballon d’Ors between 2009 and 2012, as well as scoring an incredible 91 goals in the 2012 calendar year. The Argentine has also won four Champions Leagues and many other trophies during his career.

It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo also had a fabulous time during this period, scoring many club and national goals and breaking many records. Both superstars will certainly be remembered for many years for their incredible feats.

Advertising