Harry Potter coming to theaters soon with a new movie?

“A little personal fantasy” that could become a collective dream? Chris Columbus, director of the first two Harry Potter movie (H.arry potter and the philosopher’s stone released in 2001 and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets of the following year ed) gave an interview to Variety on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the first chapter of the saga, in which he did not hide the desire to go back behind the camera in the service of Howgarts’ beloved wizard. But could Harry Potter really return to the cinema soon with a new movie?

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The script would actually be ready: We are talking about Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir, a two-part play by Jack Thorne based on a story by JK Rowling premiered in 2016 in London, and arrived on Broadway two years later (the same year it won the Tony Award for best play). “It’s a great comedy and the boys [Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Waston e Rupert Grint, ndr] now they are of the right age to play these roles “, the words of Columbus. Cooosa? On the twentieth anniversary of the release of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone the Hogwarts Mania does not stop and perhaps thanks to the nostalgia operation to which the enterteinment is being devoted to see the revival of Sex and The City and the special episode of Friends, the possible return to the cinema of Harry, Ron and Hermione and the gang is not so absurd.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The play tells the adventures of Albus Severus, son of Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley on his first return to Hogwarts, inside the Slytherin house: the story takes place nineteen years after the dark events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Actually the idea of ​​bringing to the screen Harry Potter and the Curse of the Heir is not new: in March, The Hollywood Reporter had unveiled the Warner Bros. project but nothing has been heard since. The ideas are actually many, also because we are still talking about a huge franchise with a gigantic fan base and revenues of a thousand and one nights: among others, even the possibility of a TV series.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The latest news comes from The Sun, according to which there may be a reunion in style Friends with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint on the occasion of the 20 candles of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (which for the occasion will return to Italian cinemas from 9 to 12 December 2021). “It would be great if the project went through. They offered the cast a lot of money to reunite. Many of the actors have now moved on, but it was that film that gave them notoriety. They all have so many fond memories of their time on set. together. Everyone hopes it will happen. ” Do we have impatient Muggles?

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The Italian who married the last Tsar READ NOW The desperate protests of Afghan women READ NOW Trendy haircuts for autumn READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io