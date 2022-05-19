Harry Styles breaks the silence on his romance with Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles has broken his silence on his relationship with actress and director, Olivia Wilde. In a new interview, the former One Direction referred for the first time to the romance that was born inside a recording set.

Nevertheless, true to his style, he tried to answer ambiguously and without giving great details about this relationship. And it is that, despite the media interest, the British has kept this romance quite low profile.

What did Harry Styles say about Olivia Wilde?

As part of the promotion of his new album, Harry’s Home, the musician spoke on the Howard Stern show. On the occasion, Harry Styles could not help answer about his relationship with Olivia Wilde.

“Did you fall in love on a movie set?” the animator asked directly before the nervousness of the British. This, because he began his relationship with the filmmaker after she directed him in his new movie, Don’t Worry Darling.

“Oh wow, how can I answer this question?”a flustered Harry began. “I had an incredible experience being directed by Olivia. There are some things that are obviously uncomfortable… You have to be very confident.”he continued.

Without expanding on your relationship, Harry Styles pointed out that it was thanks to the work of Olivia Wilde that he managed to feel comfortable on his return to the cinemawhich made it easy to connect.

“Being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful and really created a great experience working on the film.”continued the interpreter of Watermelon Sugar, always focusing on the film.

However, everything seems to indicate that it is through his music that he gives more clues about the relationship. On the first single from the new album, As It Was, the singer makes a reference to Olivia Wilde and her children.

“She leaves the United States, two children following her”, Harry sings in reference to the lives they both live, she in Los Angeles and he in London. Thus, it is expected that the rest of the disc has more details of their romance.