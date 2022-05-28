Haters Mock Selena Gomez About Her Weight on TikTok – CINEMABLEND

The bodyshamers attacked again, this time through TikTok and their victim was the singer and actress, Selena Gomez, who used her social networks to send a direct message and make it clear that she is proud of her body and what she eats.

Teasing for a person’s appearance is an act that the entire world has dealt with in different ways. In the middle of 2022, social networks are the way through which the also well-known bodyshamers, those who seek to embarrass the rest for their physique. And this time it was the American actress and singer, Selena Gomez, whoWhoever received all kinds of offensive comments, however, did not hesitate for a second to respond and make it clear that she is proud of her body and eating habits.

Through a video posted on TikTok, the protagonist of Only Murders in the Buildingseries that you can see right now in Star Plussent an ironic message to mock his detractors: “So I try to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich.”Selena Gomez mentioned.

Selena Gomeza during the video on TikTok where she responds to haters.



Later in the clip where the interpreter of hits like “Wolves” and “Taki Taki” can be seen lying down, she decided to raise the tone of the message and, this time, be completely direct and make a stance: “Honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people complain anyway, ‘You’re too small, you’re too big, that doesn’t fit you, meh meh meh. P***a, I’m perfect the way I am. Moral of the story?’ history? Goodbye”.

Chlöe Grace Moretz, Jennifer Lawrence and other actors who are Potterheads

This moment is no longer on Selena Gomez’s profile, however, her fans were quick to save it and later share it on social networks. This sparked a remarkable wave of comments in support of her: “I love it. Just stay healthy and happy”wrote a user on Twitter.

Although this is not the first time that Gomez addresses the issue of her physical appearance. During an interview with Raquelle Stevens for the miniseries Giving Back Generationthe interpreter revealed that his health condition and medications have been responsible for certain changes in his body.

The actress who donated a kidney to Selena Gomez appears in ‘How I met your father’ with Hilary Duff

“I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure so I deal with a lot of health issues and that’s when I really started noticing more body image stuff. No, lupus doesn’t affect my weight, it’s a combination of all of that. It’s the medicine I have to take for the rest of my life, it even depends on the month, to be honest,” said Selena Gomez.

He is currently preparing his participation in In the Shadow of the Mountain, biographical film that will address the life of the Peruvian mountaineer, Silvia Vásquez-Lavado. In addition to Spiral, a thriller that will address the life of an influencer addicted to social networks, taking her body to an unsustainable limit; this film will be directed by Petra Collins and Drake.