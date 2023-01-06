Have the Kings brought you a mobile, a computer, an Echo or a console? Here you have all the guides and tricks

we bring you a collection of guides and tricks so that you can get the most out of that new device that the Kings have brought you, or that they have given you at Christmas. Whether you have bought a mobile, a computer, a smart speaker or a console, we have several guides that can help you.

What you are going to see here is a compilation of various Xataka Basics articles ordered by type of product, so that if it is a PlayStation 5 you have the articles that we have made teaching you how to configure it and how to use its main functions, and so on with the rest. of devices.

Guides for Android mobiles

We are going to start with a compilation of guides and articles that will help you get the most out of your Android mobilefrom those that help you with the initial configuration and to bring your data from other devices to others to find features and tricks.

Guides for iPhone

We are going to start with a compilation of guides and articles that will help you get the most out of your iPhonefrom those that help you with the initial configuration and to bring your data from other devices to others to find features and tricks.

How to transfer data from your old phone to another: We start with a general guide in which we tell you the many ways in which you can transfer data from one phone to another, depending on the operating system you use.

Move from Android to iPhone: A complete guide with everything you need to know to be able to move from Android to iPhone, both the previous steps to avoid losing your files and the process to transfer all your data from one device to another.

Move from one iPhone to another iPhone: A complete guide to move all your data from an old iPhone to a new one. It is easier, but we also tell you all the previous steps that you must take.

How to transfer your contacts from one iPhone to another iPhone: Don’t lose your contacts. We explain how to transfer the phonebook from an old iPhone to a new one.

I bought a new iPhone, what do I do now?: A getting started guide with all the first steps we recommend you take when turning on a new iPhone for the first time. From the account to use to everything you need to know to take advantage of the mobile.

iOS 15: first steps and what to do after updating: If you have just updated your iPhone to iOS 15, the new version of the operating system, we tell you what is recommended to do after updating.

How to connect a Bluetooth headset to an iPhone: We tell you how to connect a new Bluetooth headset to your iPhone. You will see that it is very simple.

What the orange dot and green dot mean on an iPhone: When you are using the iPhone, you will occasionally see orange and green dots appear on the screen with some specific apps. We explain what they mean.

How to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Windows computer: We explain the available methods to transfer the photos that you have on an iPhone to a Windows computer.

How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats from iPhone to Android and Vice Versa: A guide with tips and methods to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android device to iPhone and vice versa.

iOS 16: guide with 54 features and tricks to get the most out of Apple’s mobile operating system: A guide with all the features and some tricks for the latest version of the iPhone operating system, so you can get the most out of it.

The best apps of 2022 for iOS: new, essential and hidden gems: A compilation with the best applications that you can download on your iPhone this year, both new and some classic and essential.

Hey Siri: 134 voice commands to get the most out of the Apple assistant: A guide with the main commands you can use with Siri on your Apple devices.

Guides for Windows computers

If you have bought a new computer with Windows 11, if you have been given it as a gift, or if you have decided to take advantage of these days to upgrade from Windows 10, we bring you the main guides so that you can learn to master it and configure it.

Guides for Mac with macOS

A small collection of guides to help you with setting up your Mac or the experience of moving to macOS after a lifetime of using Windows.

Guides for Amazon Echo and Google Home

In the event that you have new smart speakers, whether they are from Google with its assistant or from Amazon with theirs, here are a series of guides to be able to get the most out of both models and their respective assistants.

Guides for PlayStation 5

If this Christmas or Kings Day you have fallen for a state-of-the-art Sony console, here are our main articles and guides with all the information you need to configure it and get the most out of it.

Guides for Xbox Series X/S

If this Christmas or on Epiphany you have fallen for a next-generation Microsoft console, whether it is the big sister or the little one, here are our main articles and guides with all the information you need to be able to configure it and get the most out of it.

Guides for other devices

And finally, we leave you a series of varied guides on other types of popular devices. You have from some intended to change the device like others for other devices connected to the television, Nintendo Switch and many more.