Have the Kings brought you a mobile, a computer, an Echo or a console? Here you have all the guides and tricks
we bring you a collection of guides and tricks so that you can get the most out of that new device that the Kings have brought you, or that they have given you at Christmas.
What you are going to see here is a compilation of various Xataka Basics articles ordered by type of product, so that if it is a PlayStation 5 you have the articles that we have made teaching you how to configure it and how to use its main functions, and so on with the rest. of devices.
Guides for Android mobiles
We are going to start with a compilation of guides and articles that will help you get the most out of your Android mobilefrom those that help you with the initial configuration and to bring your data from other devices to others to find features and tricks.
Guides for iPhone
We are going to start with a compilation of guides and articles that will help you get the most out of your iPhonefrom those that help you with the initial configuration and to bring your data from other devices to others to find features and tricks.
- How to transfer data from your old phone to another: We start with a general guide in which we tell you the many ways in which you can transfer data from one phone to another, depending on the operating system you use.
- Move from Android to iPhone: A complete guide with everything you need to know to be able to move from Android to iPhone, both the previous steps to avoid losing your files and the process to transfer all your data from one device to another.
- Move from one iPhone to another iPhone: A complete guide to move all your data from an old iPhone to a new one. It is easier, but we also tell you all the previous steps that you must take.
- How to transfer your contacts from one iPhone to another iPhone: Don’t lose your contacts. We explain how to transfer the phonebook from an old iPhone to a new one.
- I bought a new iPhone, what do I do now?: A getting started guide with all the first steps we recommend you take when turning on a new iPhone for the first time. From the account to use to everything you need to know to take advantage of the mobile.
- iOS 15: first steps and what to do after updating: If you have just updated your iPhone to iOS 15, the new version of the operating system, we tell you what is recommended to do after updating.
- How to connect a Bluetooth headset to an iPhone: We tell you how to connect a new Bluetooth headset to your iPhone. You will see that it is very simple.
- What the orange dot and green dot mean on an iPhone: When you are using the iPhone, you will occasionally see orange and green dots appear on the screen with some specific apps. We explain what they mean.
- How to transfer photos from an iPhone to a Windows computer: We explain the available methods to transfer the photos that you have on an iPhone to a Windows computer.
- How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats from iPhone to Android and Vice Versa: A guide with tips and methods to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android device to iPhone and vice versa.
- iOS 16: guide with 54 features and tricks to get the most out of Apple’s mobile operating system: A guide with all the features and some tricks for the latest version of the iPhone operating system, so you can get the most out of it.
- The best apps of 2022 for iOS: new, essential and hidden gems: A compilation with the best applications that you can download on your iPhone this year, both new and some classic and essential.
- Hey Siri: 134 voice commands to get the most out of the Apple assistant: A guide with the main commands you can use with Siri on your Apple devices.
Guides for Windows computers
If you have bought a new computer with Windows 11, if you have been given it as a gift, or if you have decided to take advantage of these days to upgrade from Windows 10, we bring you the main guides so that you can learn to master it and configure it.
Guides for Mac with macOS
A small collection of guides to help you with setting up your Mac or the experience of moving to macOS after a lifetime of using Windows.
Guides for Amazon Echo and Google Home
In the event that you have new smart speakers, whether they are from Google with its assistant or from Amazon with theirs, here are a series of guides to be able to get the most out of both models and their respective assistants.
Guides for PlayStation 5
If this Christmas or Kings Day you have fallen for a state-of-the-art Sony console, here are our main articles and guides with all the information you need to configure it and get the most out of it.
Guides for Xbox Series X/S
If this Christmas or on Epiphany you have fallen for a next-generation Microsoft console, whether it is the big sister or the little one, here are our main articles and guides with all the information you need to be able to configure it and get the most out of it.
Guides for other devices
And finally, we leave you a series of varied guides on other types of popular devices. You have from some intended to change the device like others for other devices connected to the television, Nintendo Switch and many more.
- I want to start using Linux: guide everything you need to know and first steps: If you want to jump into the world of GNU/Linux, this guide explains the first steps with everything you need to know about the family of free and open operating systems .
- First steps in Chrome OS: initial configuration and enable Android applications: If you have bought or have been given a Chromebook, we tell you what are the first steps with your operating system, from the initial configuration to the activation of Android apps.
- I have bought a computer with a foreign keyboard, how do I adapt or personalize it?: If you have bought a keyboard abroad that does not have the same keys as the Spanish ones, we will tell you the settings and everything you need to know to take advantage of it.
- Nintendo Switch: 21 tips and tricks (and some extra) to get the most out of the Nintendo console: We teach you the main functions and some tricks of the Nintendo convertible console, so that you can get the most out of it.
- Amazon Fire Tablet: everything you can do (and everything you can’t), step by step: If the Three Kings have brought you an Amazon tablet, we tell you everything you can do with it to take advantage of it.
- Amazon Kindle: 21 tips and tricks (and a few extras) to get the most out of your e-book reader: Top tips for getting the most out of Amazon’s e-book readers.
- Fire TV Cube: 29 features and tricks to get the most out of the Amazon device: The features and tricks of one of the most powerful Amazon devices to make your TV smarter.
- 19 best Fire TV apps to get the most out of Amazon Stick and Cube devices: A compilation with applications to get the most out of your Fire TV.
- Set up Apple TV: step by step with its initial configuration: We tell you how to carry out the initial configuration of an Apple TV from its first start.
- Apple TV: 26 Features and Tricks to Get the Most Out of Your Apple TV Device: A guide to all the features and tricks of the TV device made by Apple.
- The best 19 recommended apps for Apple TV: A compilation with the best applications to improve your Apple TV by squeezing it to the fullest.
- Set Up Synology NAS: Step-by-Step Initial Setup: A guide to learn how to set up a Synology-brand NAS after its first power-on.
- Chromecast with Google TV: 38 functions and tricks to get the most out of the Google device: We tell you all the functions and some tricks of the Chromecast models with Google TV, so that you can get the most out of the possibilities they offer you.
- How to configure your Chromecast and 11 tricks to get the most out of it: And for the rest of Chromecast, we tell you how to carry out its initial configuration and some tricks to take advantage of them.
- Amazfit Smartwatches: guide with 21 tricks and functions to get the most out of your smart watch: If you have a new watch with Amazfit, here we tell you its main functions and some of its tricks, so that you can get the most out of these smart watches.
- Apple Watch: guide with 33 functions and tricks to get the most out of your smart watch: A guide with the main functions and some tricks of the Apple Watch.
- LG with WebOS: 23 tricks and functions for your Smart TV: If you have a state-of-the-art LG television, we tell you the functions and tricks of your operating system.
- Philips Hue: 21 tricks and features to get started or master your smart bulbs: If you have Philips smart bulbs, with these tricks and features you can learn how to take advantage of them.
- Configuration guide for your router, in depth: where to place it, how to configure it and its main functions: Whether it’s a new router or the one you already have at home, here are some tips to make the most of it and have the best possible coverage.