Have you seen Robert Downey Jr.’s father? His name is like him and he is an esteemed exponent of experimental cinema

The new generations know him for the role of Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Robert Downey Jr. he made a name for himself in Hollywood as early as the early nineties playing Charlie Chaplin in Charlot. A role that allowed him to win an Oscar nomination and a BAFTA Award in 1993. In 2000 he joined the cast of the TV series Ally McBeal, for which he received a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Despite his problems with justice over drugs, Robert Downey Jr. is one of the most loved and famous actors in the world today. If he has become one he must thank his father, the same father with whom he had a difficult relationship since childhood and who at the age of six pushed him to smoke marijuana.

Who is Robert Downey Jr.’s father?

Robert Downey Jr.’s dad is the actor, director and screenwriter Robert John Downey Sr. Born in New York on June 24, 1935 to Elizabeth McLauchlen, model, and Robert Elias Sr., manager of motels and restaurants, he is one of the greatest exponents of experimental cinema, in particular for being the director and screenwriter of the cult feature film Putney Swope. He made his son debut on the big screen in 1970 in Pound.

Born with the surname Elias, he decided to change his surname to Downey because of his stepfather, James Downey. Robert John Downey Sr. has been married three times. The first time in 1962 with Elsie Ann Ford, with whom he had two children, the actress and writer Allyson Downey, and precisely Robert Downey Jr. The marriage ended in divorce in 1978. In 1994 he married his second wife, actress and writer Laura Ernst. After three years of marriage, the woman died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Four years later, in 1998, he married writer Rosemary Rogers.

