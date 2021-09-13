Have you seen the daughters of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes? They are beautiful and already have an exciting creativity!

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes they are one of the most envied and followed couples in all of Hollywood. The two are not married, but have been together for a long time now and their love has been crowned by the birth of their two beautiful girls: Esmeralda And Amada. Here’s what we know about them.

Esmeralda and Amada Gosling: what is known about them

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are a great couple who have built a beautiful family. The eldest of the two is Esmeralda Amada Gosling, born in 2014, and then there is Amada Lee Gosling, born instead in 2016. Recently the two actors talked about their family, focusing mainly on the two girls and on how they are experiencing their parenting.

In this regard, they stated that the small ones have a character very similar to theirs, very determined. Their mother, Eva Mendes, said she was very attached to them, but at the same time she would like to let them go a little more independently. Obviously, these are still very young girls, but this does not mean that at a certain age they should, according to the actress, start to think for themselves, not to grow as dependent on other people.

Loading... Advertisements

Always the woman stated that the two small ones are extremely creative and originals. In fact, every day she manages to take inspiration from them and to learn something new. For their part, the parents are doing their best to never miss anything for their little ones Esmeralda and Amada. According to what Mendes stated on Instagram, she and her partner have begun to select priorities in their lives, becoming responsible people who manage to raise girls correctly.

In addition, the woman has proudly stated that on any occasion she can always count on Ryan, who is always by her side and who does not miss anything in any of the three. Finally, just to top it off, the two boys are never alone: ​​they all have theirs families who support them on a daily basis.

Read also Have you seen Mahershala Ali’s daughter? The photos that portray her with her famous dad are full of tenderness