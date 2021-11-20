Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner teases fans: “The Whatsapp group ‘Avenger Friends’ still works!”

Jeremy Renner he knows how to whet the imagination of his fans. During a chat with Comic Book about the presentation of Hawkeye, in fact, the actor revealed that the Whatsapp group “Avenger Friends” is still online.

Joining this Whatsapp group are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner – all of them, except Ruffalo, also have a tattoo with the Avengers group. The aforementioned performers starred together for the first time in The Avengers team-up back in 2012. During a promotional chat for Hawkeye, Jeremy Renner revealed that the Whatsapp group “Avenger Friends” is still online.

The actor stated: “The fact that a hero dies on the screen does not mean that he has to disappear in real life as well. The Whatsapp group is still active and includes some of us. Yes, we are very friends and we talk a few times about work. Here … This means say being ‘Avenger Friends’. We talk about children, our homes, divorces. We talk about everyday things! Our friendship is very strong and prosaic! I love that group! “.

The talkative Jeremy Renner didn’t just dwell on this topic but also talked about the moment he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010 thanks to Thor. The actor said: “I didn’t know anything, except that Iron Man was out the year before. So I went to Manhattan Beach to meet Kevin Feige and Lou Esposito. And yes, I went to talk about Clint Barton. And they said, ‘What do you know about him And I’m like, ‘I don’t know anything about him. I haven’t read the comics or anything. But do you know what I love? Iron Man! it’s a very plausible movie. Iron Man has been so successful for that reason! “.

Jeremy Renner continued: “Back then I was really worried about the success of the project. This is really a fantastic world. And then the version of Hawkeye they were showing me was not the one that many people know from the comics. It was more the Ultimates version, more tactile and militaristic.”.

Hawkeye will debut on Disney Plus on November 24th.