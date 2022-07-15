HBO Max: The best Thriller movie that pleased critics for its darkness; managed to raise 58 million dollars | Trailer

The middle of this seventh month of the year is approaching and with it the opportunity to have more time available to investigate the streaming catalogs in search of a production that catches you from start to finish, and if you are one of the viewers of intense stories that will get your heart rate up, especially with the suspense, the film we recommend below could live up to your expectations due to its chilling and intimidating production.

This film is entitled “The Gift”, which is within the psychological suspense genre, was written, directed and produced by Joel Edgerton, this production being part of his directorial debut.

What is “The Gift” about?

“The Gift” is an Australian-American date which features the story of married couple Simon and Robyn Callem, who decide to move from Chicago to suburban Los Angeles after he gets a great job offer.

They were very calm and full of routine, this changes after what when doing their daily shopping with Gordon, Simon’s high school classmate, who begins to send him strange gifts, which begin to make Simon uncomfortable.

Then Gordon invited them to dinner at his house, which is big and elegant; The whole situation becomes complicated when he receives a phone call and leaves them alone for a while, and when he comes back he tells her that he should get away with his family.

a suspense tape

This film production featured performances by Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall, and was officially released in the United States in 2015, and is now available in the Netflix catalog.

Below we show you the trailer of said film with touches of mystery and drama that lasts 108 minutes, which managed to raise 58 million dollars after its premiere:

