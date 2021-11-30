he had tried to cure himself with bleach enemas

Drama in Austria, where one of the leaders of the associations no vax, Johann Biacsics, And died after contracting the Covid. The man became infected more than a month ago and attempted to cure himself in an unlikely way.

Biacsics, 65, was a staunch opponent of vaccines and also a supporter of the alleged health dictatorship. His beliefs had led him not only not to get vaccinated, but even to refuse the medical indications of the doctors. The man was also convinced that he was cured of Covid despite a molecular swab had ascertained his continued positivity.

Eventually, Johann Biacsics had asked and obtained permission to be discharged from the hospital to be treated independently at home. Here, following some indications found on the web, he had decided to undergo an unlikely alternative home therapy to ‘official’ medicine, promoted by Christoph Specht, doctor and journalist. The latter’s advice was to undergo bleach enemas. When the conditions of Biacsics worsened, the family members called an ambulance but the man, when the rescuers arrived, was already dead.

Johann Biacsics was very famous and appreciated among Austrian no vaxes even before the pandemic. The man was convinced that alternative medicine could cure various diseases, including cancer. Shortly before falling ill, Biacsics had participated in various demonstrations against closures in Vienna, declaring: “In intensive care, 67% of people are vaccinated, someone will want to prove me wrong but I have inside information”.

