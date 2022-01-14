he has the demerit of making everyone unhappy, he almost managed to get the game out of hand

Enterprise in the second round of Cup Italy from the Fiorentina, who ramped up in extra time at the Maradona stadium against Naples (5-2) and earned the pass for the quarterfinal match against theAtalanta. Repubblica talks about it.

“Spalletti’s group collapsed at a distance after the expulsions of Lozano and Fabian, despite having previously found themselves in numerical superiority (red in the middle of the game for goalkeeper Dragowski) without having had the cynicism necessary to take advantage of it. The Fuorigrotta race was intense, nervous and at times chaotic. An out of tune note is the approximate refereeing of Ayroldi, who had the demerit of displeasing everyone and almost managed to get the game out of hand “

Coppa Italia Napoli-Fiorentina 2-5, the match report

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina (1 ‘st Meret); Di Lorenzo, Tuanzebe, Rrahmani, Ghoulam (38 ‘st Ghoulam); Demme (19 ‘st Fabian Ruiz), Lobotka (46’ st Cioffi); Politano (19 ‘st Lozano), Mertens, Elmas; Petagna (4 ‘pts Juan Jesus). Coach: Spalletti. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Zanoli, Costanzo, Vergara.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Dragowski; Come, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Castrovilli (45 ‘st Bonaventura), Torreira, Duncan (49’ pt Terracciano); Gonzalez (45 ‘st Ikoné), Vlahovic (28’ st Piatek), Saponara (1 ‘st Maleh). Coach: Italian. Available: Odriozola, Terzic, Igor, Pulgar, Callejon, Kokorin, Rosati.

REFEREE: Ayroldi

MARKERS: 41 ‘pt Vlahovic (F), 44’ pt Mertens (N), 12 ‘st Biraghi (F), 50’ st Mertens (N), 16 ‘pts Venuti (F), 3’ sts Piatek (F), 15 ‘ sts Maleh (F)

NOTE: Expelled: at 47 ‘pt Dragowski (F), for a foul from the last man; at 39 ‘st Lozano (N) for foul play; at 50 ‘st Fabian Ruiz (N) for the sum of yellow cards. Booked: Fabian Ruiz, Tuanzebe (N); Duncan, Castrovilli (F). Recovery: 5 ‘pt, 6’ st, 1 ‘pts.