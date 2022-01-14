Sports

he has the demerit of making everyone unhappy, he almost managed to get the game out of hand

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Enterprise in the second round of Cup Italy from the Fiorentina, who ramped up in extra time at the Maradona stadium against Naples (5-2) and earned the pass for the quarterfinal match against theAtalanta. Repubblica talks about it.

Napoli out in the Italian Cup

Latest news Naples

“Spalletti’s group collapsed at a distance after the expulsions of Lozano and Fabian, despite having previously found themselves in numerical superiority (red in the middle of the game for goalkeeper Dragowski) without having had the cynicism necessary to take advantage of it. The Fuorigrotta race was intense, nervous and at times chaotic. An out of tune note is the approximate refereeing of Ayroldi, who had the demerit of displeasing everyone and almost managed to get the game out of hand “

Coppa Italia Napoli-Fiorentina 2-5, the match report

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina (1 ‘st Meret); Di Lorenzo, Tuanzebe, Rrahmani, Ghoulam (38 ‘st Ghoulam); Demme (19 ‘st Fabian Ruiz), Lobotka (46’ st Cioffi); Politano (19 ‘st Lozano), Mertens, Elmas; Petagna (4 ‘pts Juan Jesus). Coach: Spalletti. Available: Marfella, Idasiak, Zanoli, Costanzo, Vergara.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Dragowski; Come, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Castrovilli (45 ‘st Bonaventura), Torreira, Duncan (49’ pt Terracciano); Gonzalez (45 ‘st Ikoné), Vlahovic (28’ st Piatek), Saponara (1 ‘st Maleh). Coach: Italian. Available: Odriozola, Terzic, Igor, Pulgar, Callejon, Kokorin, Rosati.

REFEREE: Ayroldi

MARKERS: 41 ‘pt Vlahovic (F), 44’ pt Mertens (N), 12 ‘st Biraghi (F), 50’ st Mertens (N), 16 ‘pts Venuti (F), 3’ sts Piatek (F), 15 ‘ sts Maleh (F)

NOTE: Expelled: at 47 ‘pt Dragowski (F), for a foul from the last man; at 39 ‘st Lozano (N) for foul play; at 50 ‘st Fabian Ruiz (N) for the sum of yellow cards. Booked: Fabian Ruiz, Tuanzebe (N); Duncan, Castrovilli (F). Recovery: 5 ‘pt, 6’ st, 1 ‘pts.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Goal at 95 ‘, but 3’ of recovery agreed: Vicenza falls with Benevento. But it doesn’t fit: the note

December 1, 2021

There is no peace for Inzaghi, another tile in the national team: injury and change

November 14, 2021

F1: Hamilton-Verstappen, final act: collision risk, controversy

December 9, 2021

Atp Cup, Berrettini surrenders to De Minaur: Australia draw

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button