“He skipped the line for the vaccine but it is not a crime” – Corriere di Arezzo





The investigating judge of Arezzo has closed the so-called Scanzi case. The journalist was not entitled to the vaccine but he did not commit any crimes. Therefore he must be acquitted. This is the decision of judge Giulia Soldini. For the proceeding, therefore, the terminus arrives after the request of the prosecutor Marco Dioni. The news was given by Codacons, from whose complaint the investigation into the case of the “skip-the-line” journalist was born.

“The story dates back to March 19, 2021 when Scanzi received a dose of vaccine as a caregiver of vulnerable subjects, despite not having – according to the theses of the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed by the same Court – any right to the administration of the dose, not falling into the category of “Caregiver”. ” reads the Codacons press release.

“These facts, however, do not constitute a crime for the Arezzo investigating judge and must lead to the dismissal of the proceedings.”

Condacons then expresses some evaluations: “We spread a pitiful veil on the behavior of the doctor treating the journalist and of the South-East Tuscany ASL who, despite being aware of the fact that the journalist had no right to receive the anti-Covid vaccine, have created a preferential lane for a “vip” patient – comments the Codacons – We all hope that the dose of vaccine administered to Andrea Scanzi has not been stolen from subjects who actually had the right, causing damage to health – for example – to an elderly person or to a ill”.