Health enables registration for children from 6 to 11 years old – Prensa Libre

The Head of Health, Francisco Coma indicated on Thursday, March 10 that the expert opinion was awaited what analyzed the possibility of applying doses of Moderna after the drug has been used in children of that age range on Europe and Australia .

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance reported this Friday, March 11, that has enabled the registry for vaccination against him coronavirus for children from 6 to 11 years .

Coma added that, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will authorize the Modern vaccine use in children under 12, it was “hopeful” that studies will support the application to be able to use it in National territory.

The official added that would determine how many doses could apply to children, as there could be a window period from 28 days to four weeks for the second dose. “There are some studies which indicate that just one dose“, he pointed.

He also said that this friday march 11 could start the app in some placesbut that the following week would already be applied in the rest of the country.

The authorities they would seek to vaccinate some two million children. However, they indicate that the estimates, due to the response that the rest of the population has had, only 50% of that figure could be reached. Eat indicates that there are many people that still reject vaccination.

East rejection pointed out by the authorities is the reason why, they say, multiple batches of Sputnik V dose expired ; while, if reduce the time of use for others Modern.

First to be vaccinated

Parents in Huehuetenango They were among the first in the country to take your children under 12 years old to the vaccination posts authorized by the Ministry of Health.

Registration process for children under 12 years of age

Enter the site www.vacuna.gob.gt and at the bottom is the area to register minors between 12 and 17 years of age. You must enter by clicking on Register Here. Ask to enter the CUI of the minor and click on the space where it says I am not a robot If the CUI is valid, a screen will be displayed where the personal data of the minor appears. Complete the format with schooling, if you are pregnant or not, town to which you belong, linguistic community, cell phone, if you have any disability or chronic illness. It is necessary to select the place of preference for vaccination. Then request the CUI of the person in charge. It is entered and searched in the magnifying glass on the right to autocomplete the format. The type of person responsible must be filled in (father, mother, etc.) It launches a screen where it informs that the CUI was registered.

Vaccination of minors

From the September 30, 2021the health authorities Vaccination was enabled for people over 12 years of agewhich sought to protect the more preteens so they could resume their academic activities in 2022.

It was expected that during the last quarter of that year get special vaccines for children under the age of 12, but no progress was made indicated by the President Alejandro Giammattei and health authorities.

Phase 4 of National Vaccination Plan initially contemplated that the over 18 years would be the ones who would receive the protection, although then the provisions were amended so that minors could be vaccinated.