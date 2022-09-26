Health investigates seven suspected cases of leptospirosis

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

—

The Department of Health confirmed on Monday that they are investigating seven suspected cases of leptospirosis, a disease that can affect anyone who comes into contact with water contaminated with the urine of infected animals.

Given the floods caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona eight days ago, the agency issued an alert about the disease and shared a guide for its management.

“Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that can cause serious health conditions in the kidneys, liver, meningitis, difficulty breathing and bleeding. It is a disease that could be fatal. Since last week we issued a notice and we are calling on the public to learn how to prevent it, specifically to stay away from contaminated water,” said the Secretary of Health, Carlos Melladoin a press release.

The official specified that all the patients listed as a suspected case of leptospirosis had a sample taken and the result is awaited. They also started antibiotic treatment.

Health reported that the cases respond to four men and three women between the ages of 10 and 69 years. They were reported in the Bayamón, Metro, Ponce, Caguas and Mayagüez regions.

The incubation period for leptospirosis is from two to 30 days; most cases of illness occur 5 to 14 days after exposure, the agency said.

The first symptoms of the disease include: fever, headache, muscle aches, red eyes, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice (yellow skin and eyes), rash and cough.

Here are some recommendations that Salud shared to avoid getting infected with leptospirosis:·

– Do not walk, swim, bathe, submerge your head or swallow flood water or any body of water that may be contaminated with animal urine or flood water.

– Cover skin cuts with waterproof bandages or Band-Aids or other material that does not allow water to enter.

– If you are going to drive with debris, wear long-sleeved clothing, cover most of the skin, wear gloves, safety glasses and closed shoes.

– Do not walk outside barefoot. Wear waterproof protective clothing, gloves, closed shoes, or boots near water or wet ground that may be contaminated.

– Do not use flood water or bodies of water to clean the house or wash clothes.

– Keep food and garbage in closed containers and, if you can, put rat traps.

– If you feel sick and have the following symptoms you should seek medical evaluation immediately. Early detection saves lives.