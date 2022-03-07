Health only manages to cover 273 of the 401 places in the area after the Family Medicine oppositions of 2019

ICAL Lion Monday, March 7, 2022, 10:43



A total of 139 applicants who passed the opposition of Family and Community Medicine of the Health Service of Castilla y León, corresponding to the 2019 selection process for access to the status of permanent statutory staff, have not applied for a place or submitted documentation. In this way, the resolution of the Regional Health Management (Sacyl), published today by the Official Gazette of Castilla y León (Bocyl) and collected by the Ical Agency, only publishes the award of 562 places.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health will be forced to publish a complementary list with the applicants who follow by score those proposed for their possible appointment as permanent statutory staff. In addition, the resolution specifies that within a month, starting tomorrow, the named applicants must take possession of the Management to which the awarded position is assigned.

The Ministry of Health published last January the order to cover 710 positions in Family and Community Medicine, of which 401 corresponded to area doctors, who are assigned to a health area instead of a health center. They are professionals who, for the most part, carry out continuous care functions, but also as substitutes, depending on the needs of each health center. The rest, 309 vacancies, are for the team, so they will be in a consultation at a health center. In the end, today’s resolution publishes 273 area doctor positions, so 128 positions have not been filled.

The Association of Area Professionals of Castilla y León (AmeaCyl) warned in a statement collected by Ical that the Board’s commitment to area toilet seats “perpetuates” the problems of the Community to attract Primary Care doctors and nurses. In addition, he stressed that the working conditions of the area positions continue to be the “most feared” of the possible destinations for the applicants, since the Ministry of Health continues to consider them hourly workers (this month you will work more hours and next less, depending on the need), demanding permanent availability of free time to go to work, paying equally for the hours worked during the day or at night, or on working days or holidays, and all of this may exceed 24 hours followed by I work from Monday to Sunday.

Specifically, there were 149 vacancies in health centers in the province of León, divided between the 89 of the Primary Care Management of León and the 60 of Bierzo. They were followed, by number, by the hundred from the province of Burgos, the 95 from Salamanca, the 90 from Valladolid (58 from the East area and 32 from the West area), the 85 from Zamora and the 59 from Palencia. The list is completed by the 53 places in Ávila, the 50 in Segovia and the 29 in the province of Soria.

Valladolid, with 77 vacancies, was the province of the Community with the most places in the area, followed by Salamanca, with 61, and Burgos, with 56. Next came Zamora and León, with 45 in each case, Palencia (39), Ávila (31), Soria (25) and Segovia (22).