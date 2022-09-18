Healthcare employment for doctors and nurses

The health professions are the most demanded in the employment market. Added to the general deficit of specialists is the return to the September routine, which forces many centers to reinforce their staff.

To facilitate the task of searching for new job opportunities, from Medical Writing We have compiled some of the most outstanding offers in the health field. A list in which Madrid and Andalusia are positioned at the head of the number of proposals, for both the public and private sectors.

The offers cover both positions of fixed-term as long-termalways requiring the possession of approved titles that accredit health training.

Employment in Medicine

For medical professionals, job vacancies They open up a range of possibilities both for specialists and for General Medicine.

So, starting with Andalusia, for specialties, the request for a specialist in Rheumatology for Granada stands out, with a substitution contract. In the municipality of San Fernando (Cádiz), a position of specialist in Family and Community Medicine is offered, with a six-month contract before which the applicants must present themselves to the competitive examination. In the province of Malaga, the network of residences for the elderly Seniors offers a place in General Medicine, in which the flexible schedule for three-hour coverage three days a week stands out. Finally, also for a nursing home, Granada has opened the offer for a part-time Doctor position.

If the job opportunity is sought in Madrid, HM Hospitales presents vacancies for Internal Medicine at the HM Torrelodones University Hospital; Emergency doctor for the HM Rivas center and Digestive doctor for the same hospital. The three offers request to be in possession of a degree in Medicine as well as immediate availability.

Looking for more the coast, in Torrevieja (Alicante), an offer for Medicine remains open, dedicated to examinations with a part-time afternoon. In Murcia, in the town of Alhama, the Plaza de Medicina General, with a shift of 20 hours a week, is paid 24,000 euros per year, requesting the immediate incorporation of the interested party. Finally, in Santa Cruz of Tenerife, Looking for a doctor for a drivers center in Icod de Los Vinos for hours.

In Lion, a doctor is sought for the Messengers of Peace residence for the elderly in Valderas. Also linked to geriatrics in Alava there is an offer for residence in Vitoria-Gasteiz. Finally, there is currently an offer for a doctor for an occupational risk prevention company in Biscay.

Employment in Nursing and Physiotherapy

Andalusia it is once again the community that presents the most job offers, in this case for the Nursing sector. Thus, for nursing homes there are offers to work in the town of Gualchos (Granada); Churriana de la Vega (Granada); Lecrin (Granada); Megibar (Jaen); Huelma (Jaen); Jaen capital; Santiponce (Seville) and Vejer de la Frontera (Cádiz).

For General Nursing, Alcalá de Guadaira (Seville) is looking for a long-term full-time professional, while in Gibraleón (Huelva) the offer is framed for a care center for seriously affected people. Finally, in Andalusia, an offer for Physiotherapy is added within the network of residences for the elderly Seniors in the town of Vélez-Málaga.

In the Valencian Community Two processes are open for Nursing, one in Valencia for a specialist in Geriatric Nursing and one in Alicante for a specialist in Pediatric Nursing. Finally, for Madrid, the Casaverde Madrid hospitals and centers request a Nursing Assistant.

Employment in Health outside of Spain

For offers of employment outside of Spainthe Eures portal highlights an offer in Croatia. Thus, a full-time nurse is sought to work at the Grada Family Home.