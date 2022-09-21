Heat advisory issued for 27 towns over temperatures that could reach 112 degrees Fahrenheit

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

—

At a time when over a million people continue without electricity after the passage of hurricane fionathe National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan issued a heat warning for 27 towns, due to the risk of experiencing heat indexes between 102 to 112 degrees Fahrenheit (°F).

The warning, which is the second alert level on the extreme heat risk scale in Puerto Rico, will be in effect from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm this Wednesday.

The towns under alert are concentrated in the metropolitan area, the north and north-central, as well as the northwest and the vicinity of Mayagüez.

The heat wave that the island will experience during this day is due to the combination of the humidity that prevails in the region with the high temperatures caused by the wind that blows from the south-southeast. Both the humidity and the change in the direction of the wind are factors related to the passage of the hurricane through the region.

“A heat advisory means a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation where heat illnesses or symptoms are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned place, stay out of the sun, and keep an eye on your family and neighbors,” the SNM urged in its communication.

The illnesses or symptoms due to a heat wave that the agency alluded to may include, but are not limited to, heat stroke, feeling of extreme tiredness, fainting, loss of consciousness, dizziness, among others.

The MayoClinic portal defines the heatstroke as the most serious form of heat injury and can occur if the body temperature reaches 104°F (40°C) or higher.

Other recommendations to avoid health complications are to wear comfortable clothing, avoid alcohol consumption during hot hours, drink plenty of water and stay in cool areas.

This morning, the director of Crisis and Emergency Management of LUMA Energy, abner gomez, indicated that only 367,233 or 26% of customers have electric service. That number implies that over a million clients of the consortium in Puerto Rico do not have electricity this morning.

The official did not specify in a radio interview with WKAQ 580 why they have been so late in restoring service, despite the fact that both LUMA and Governor Pedro Pierluisi indicated that by Wednesday most of their customers would have electricity service.

Taking into account that the majority of the population in Puerto Rico does not have electricity in their homes, looking for shady or cool places should be a priority at this time. Otherwise, consider moving to a cool or air-conditioned place, as available.

It is important that you also monitor your symptoms. If you don’t feel stable or feel like you’re losing track of time or require a lot of downtime, you could be experiencing heat stroke. At that point, call 9-1-1 or get help right away.

Learn more: What to do during a heat wave in Puerto Rico?

Remember that it is also important to take precautions with your pets and prevent them from spending a lot of time in the sun or in a hot area with poor ventilation. Place your pet in a cool, shaded area with access to a dish or container of water.