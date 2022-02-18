Héctor Pulido, legend of Cruz Azul, dies

Hector Pulidoicon of Mexican soccer and legend of the ‘Cruz Azul’, passed away this Friday morning 18th of Februarydue to complications in his health, news for which the world of sports is in mourning.

Several sports journalists released the news through their respective social mediaaffirming that the former soccer player died at the age of 79, after being admitted to the hospital due to health problems derived from age.

Héctor Pulido, was an important figure of Mexican soccer, specifically of the ‘Blue Cross’, team with which he was champion several times, and icon of the Mexican team, in fact he is remembered for his participation in the 1970 World Cup and the 1968 Olympic Games as a tricolor player.

Pulido accumulated 12 titles, he was the second footballer with the most games in the club, since he added 496, after military 15 seasons with the ‘Cruz Azul’, he later arrived at Club Jalisco, where he played for two seasons until his retirement.

It is worth mentioning that he became coach of ‘Cruz Azul’ in 1986, the year in which he was able to reach the final against ‘Guadalajara’later he was in charge of ‘Correcaminos de la UAT’ and had a short career as technical director.

The athlete not only won the affection of the cement fans, he also had great moments in the Mexican team, as a child they called him ‘The Chatterbox’, because he sold different objects to obtain daily sustenance; but when he became a footballer he earned the nickname ‘Eight Lungs’.