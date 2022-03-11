here are all the dates and all the activities that will be “released”

Perhaps tired of being teased by the world universe that has now abandoned the exceptional measures against a virus more exhausted than us, even the Italian government are starting to think.

Slowly, in slow motion, the Italian government has also decided to move away from the Green Pass, or so it seems from the information leaking from the government. Because Italy goes like this: in other countries there is public discussion, we have to rely on the leaks of the heads of the cabinet …

Having said this, let’s see the three steps towards the end of the Green Pass.

Based on the latest rumors coming from the Government, and in particular from the two undersecretaries of the Ministry of Health Andrea Costa And Pierpaolo SileriItaly will have two “freedom day“: April 1st, partial, and May 1st, definitive. Let’s see the latest hypotheses based on the statements of the undersecretaries:

It starts from April 1st, hoping it’s not a joke:

May 1 Abolition of any type of Green Pass (even the basic one) for i tables inside the restaurant premises (it had been introduced since August 4, 2021) Abolition of the Green Pass for stages , theaters , cinema , gyms , concerts And discos (it had been introduced since August 4, 2021) Abolition of the Green Pass for i transport (was introduced alternately between last autumn for long-distance planes and trains, and December 2021 for local public transport, first base and then strengthened) June 15 End of vaccination obligation for over 50s (obligation introduced from 1 February, against a “one-off” fine of 100 euros, to date never even imposed on one of the 2 million and 300 thousand Italians over 50 who are not vaccinated) and contextual abolition of the Green Pass for the Over 50 in the workplace Basically, if these rumors are confirmed, Italy will fully return to pre-pandemic normality from May 1st , even if the restrictions related to the green passport in April will already be very mild. The strategy for restore capacity to 100% in stadiums, cinemas, theaters and nightclubs (likely from 1 April) e the abolition of the obligation to wear a mask even indoors (likely from May 1st). Outdoors, the mask is no longer mandatory for several weeks.

