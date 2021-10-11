here are the best titles presented at the Big Apple festival

NYFF59 hosted titles already acclaimed in other international festivals and included some world premieres of undoubted interest.

Returned to host the press and the public with almost exclusively live screenings, the New York Film Festival 2021 confirmed the formula that in previous years made it an unmissable event for all cinema fans of the Big Apple. As usual, the festival that takes place on the Upper West Side, precisely in the halls of the prestigious Lincoln Center, has hosted in its billboard many of the titles that have distinguished themselves in other film festivals this year such as Berlin, Cannes, Venice and Locarno. In addition the NYFF has added some of the most anticipated world premieres, which could undoubtedly be among the protagonists for the next Oscar race. So here are the most interesting and prestigious titles seen at the recently concluded New York Film Festival.

The Tragedy of Macbeth: The Official Movie Teaser Trailer – HD

First film made without the production and artistic contribution of his brother Ethan, The Tragedy of Macbeth from Joel Coen it was the first of the NYFF59 world premieres. Shot in 4: 3 and elegant black and white, the adaptation by William Shakespeare stars two legends of contemporary American cinema such as Denzel Washington And Frances McDormand, while in support we find actors of undisputed talent such as Brendan Gleeson And Corey Hawkins. From the very first scenes we understand how much The Tragedy of MacBeth is a very personal work for Joel Coen, who uses the cinematographic geometries of his best past films to build an aesthetic and emotional labyrinth of enormous impact. Unlike the historical collaborations with Ethan Coen, irony and a sense of the absurd are totally absent in The Tragedy of Macbeth: the fate of the protagonists is marked by their thirst for power and the unspoken resentment of a life spent serving or in the rear. The two actors and the director explore these themes with a truly impressive adhesion, making the feature film a faithful and at the same time very personal transposition. As often happened in Joel Coen’s cinema, his best.

C’mon C’mon: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

After exploring relationships and the family institution both in Beginners that 20th Century Women, Mike Mills returns to address the same issue in C’mon C’mon, which features a Joaquin Phoenix measured and capable of expressing all the facets and complexities of an adult like many others. We are facing one of the best performances of the Oscar-winning actor for Joker, a subdued and intimate test that remembers from a distance the equally laudable one of Her, directed by Spike Jonze. Premiered at the NYFF, C’mon C’mon was also shot in superb black and white, very warm and capable of making the film’s atmosphere completely familiar. Few authors like Mills have been able in recent years to stage the truth and the difficulties of relations between relatives, and this new feature film fully confirms his extraordinary sensitivity.

Unfortunate Sex or Porn Madness: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Loading... Advertisements

Surprise winner of the Golden Bear at the last Berlin Film Festival, Bad Luck Banging on Loony Porn (in Italian it will be Unfortunate sex or porn madness) directed from Romanian Radu Jude it turned out to be one of the most iconoclastic and corrosive titles presented at this New York Film Festival. Particular but very precise in the narrative construction in three acts, this comedy of manners radically and sulphurously berates the Manichaean and hypocritical respectability of today’s Romanian society, showing its darker and deviated sides precisely by staging the obtuseness that still exists. today it applies when it comes to “deviation”. A cheeky, fresh and paradoxical film that remains impossible to ignore.

Titane: The Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Winner of the Palme d’Or in Cannes, Titane directed by Julia Ducournau explores a father / son relationship as never before seen in the cinema. Drama with post-modern horror veins, the film strikes at the beginning for the power and symbolism of images and situations, while as the story becomes more canonical Titane is made a precious work by the suffering and overflowing proof of actor from Vincent Lindon, admirable in getting involved in the service of an extreme and at the same time moving character. Not as cohesive as the previous one had been, shocking Raw of the filmmaker, this film nevertheless remains a very effective example of how one can still make metaphorical, dark and penetrating cinema while still managing to speak to a wide audience.

The Power of the Dog: The Official Italian Film Teaser Trailer – HD

Among the other films selected at the New York film Festival 2021 we find many works from the last Venice Film Festival: among others Madres paralelas from Pedro Almodóvar, Dunes from Denis Villeneuve, The Power of the Dog from Jane Campion, The hole from Michelangelo Frammartino, The Lost Daughter from Maggie Gyllenhaal. From Cannes on the other hand in addition to Titane were also selected Drive My Car from Ryûsuke Hamaguchi And Benedetta, controversial new film by Paul Verhoeven. We have no doubt that some, if not many of the titles that were (also) presented at the New York FilmF estival 2021 will participate in the upcoming season of starring awards.