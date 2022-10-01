Here are the controversial pants that are causing a stir this fall
After occupying the category of outcasts for years, the controversial cargo pants are making their mark. comeback and becomes nothing less than one of the stars of fall 2022.
Preview for a few months on the scene street wear and after seducing celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, the cargo pants are proudly found on the catwalks.
Italian house Fendi made it the favorite piece of its 2000s-inspired show on the first day of Milan Fashion Week.
Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini Fendi then presented their fashionable cargo pants creations. Their trend comes in short, satiny, sporty, chic and even one-piece versions.
On the side of the feminine modosphere, we love this surprising return. Every season, we know that Fashion Week also takes place after the shows. The stars then put on the most in of the season. This year, the cargo, worn in several ways, was all the rage.
So, will you also leave a place in your wardrobe for this key clothing trend for fall-winter 2022-2023?
Here are some cargo pants we love!
1. Pure cotton cargo pants from Simons – $80
2. Tapered utility pants from Gap – $110
3. The santé cargo pants from Simons – $100
