Here is the XXL sum given to Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure

Photo of James James2 hours ago
1 minute read

Eliminated from the Champions League last night against Benfica, Juventus Turin is questioned for its financial management. The Bianconeri are in another mess before Italian justice according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus is suspected of having falsified its accounts and of having engaged in questionable transfers by overvaluing them. Indeed, the daily reveals that as part of the investigation, wiretaps that have been put in place have revealed that a document relating to Cristiano Ronaldo has been seized and it could put the Turinese club in difficulty.

These wiretaps had revealed the existence of a “paper” on Ronaldo, which Juventus did not want to see made public.. Gazzetta dello Sport report that the Bianconeri were to pay €19.9million for the Portugal international in the event of departure. While he was transferred to Manchester United last season, Juventus Turin would not have recorded this payment in the balance sheet.

