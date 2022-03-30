Here the 3 moments where Porsche fascinated the cinema

The German house Porsche, through its most iconic model, has known how to be a star on the big screen. Next, we delve into three participations to remember.

The Porsche 911 is an icon of culture. In addition to being a car that marked a before and after in the concept of the urban sports car due to its performance and design, it was able to have appearances in the cinema that have remained in the retina of every lover of the seventh art.

The Porsche 911 had its first appearance in the 1960s.particularly in 1964, and since then it has not stopped being manufactured. Eight generations later, it continues to shine with its mid-size, coupé and rounded appearance. The latest generation was presented in 2018.

The last 911 model that went on sale – in 2021, Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS – has 480 CV of maximum power and a maximum Torque of 570 Nm of Torque. Mark a top speed of 309 km/h and 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds. How will they notice, an elite car.

Now, today we want to focus on the most iconic facet of the 911. We will talk about the three most epic appearances of him in the cinema. Of course the 911 knew how to shine as one more “actor”. Let’s see what this is about.

1- Bad Boys (1995)

How can we not remember the Porsche 911, entirely in black, which stars bad boys? The famous film by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, which is based on the adventures of two detectives in Miami, was a success at the box office and to this day has a loyal audience.

To be very specific: the generation of the 911 that participated in this film had the number 964 accompanied by the Turbo nomenclature. This 964 had a six-cylinder engine with a capacity of 3.6 liters. As a color fact: the 911 protagonist was owned by the director of the film himself, Michael Bay.

2- Fast & Furious (2011)



How could this iconic model not be in the highest grossing car movie saga in history? In particular we will focus on Fast & Furious 5 –Fast and furious 5-, where Paul Walker -it’s worth saying RIP-, Vin Diesel and “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson star in the most versatile adventures.

The porsche 911 It is an essential part of this film, where it appears with all its dynamism and classic appearance, interspersed with more customized cars, full of neon lights and exuberance.

In this film, Paul Walker specifically drives a Porsche 996, the second generation of the 911. You can see how this car is slightly customized with details on the bodywork and more impressive wheels.

3- 60 seconds (2000)



This already classic action and crime film, starring Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie and Robert Duvall, remained in the retina of all lovers of automotive culture. The plot is based on some experienced car thieves who have to complete a criminal “feat”.

This feat is to steal a substantial amount of cars in a given time. Among them, a difficult figure is the Porsche 911. Of course yes. The 911 that appears in this film is specifically its Turbo version of the 993 series from 1997.

Now I ask you, reader, What other movie do you remember where the Porsche 911 shines?