Here’s how to buy Philips Hue White for less than 5 euros

If you are looking for Black Friday deals related to the smart home, today we give you the opportunity to find out how to buy the excellent Philips Hue White to only 4 euros on Amazon.

Philips Hue White on offer on Amazon with Black Friday

Yes, you got it right. Amazon’s Black Friday offer brings the Philips Hue White to less than 5 euros but only if you use the coupon code “ALEXABULB“In the purchase phase. By clicking on the link at the bottom of the news you will be taken to the smart bulb page where you can take advantage of a double discount: one from 0.79 euros at checkout, and another that, via coupon code, brings the total purchase price to 4.20 euros instead of 15.80 euros.

Unfortunately the promotion may not be available to all users, but it costs nothing to try. Philips Hue, we remember, is the 9 W smart bulb completely remotely manageable via the companion app for the smartphone. For the additional features it is necessary to have the Hue bridge.

Buy Philips Hue White on offer

You may also be interested in: Android smartphones and tablets on offer on Amazon: here is the top of Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so bookmark the pages so you are always up to date on the latest offers!

Offers by category