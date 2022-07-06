Here’s What Zendaya Would Look Like In The New Barbie Movie Starring Margot Robbie

celebrities

The movie of Barbie which will star Margot Robbie is in production, but fans are asking for Zendaya to be included. Here’s what the actress would look like if she joined the cast.

©GettyZendaya

in recent monthsZendaya He showed his great talent in front of the cameras. Moreover, the actress has been ranked among the most versatile in Hollywood due to her excellent performances. Among them are the two seasons of euphoriathe HBO Max seriesYes the last Spider-Man movie he played MJ in. Although, as if that were not enough, the star is now immersed in different projects.

However, it should be noted that now fans of Zendaya They have another wish for the actress. In the past few hours, a photograph of her wearing pink with a look very similar to the one she uses has leaked. Margot Robbie on the set of her new feature film: Barbie. So much so that, seeing the postcards of Tom Holland’s current girlfriend, many asked for her inclusion in the cast of this film directed by Greta Gerwig.

Even so, the possibility of seeing Zendaya with Margot Robbie in the new film of Barbie it’s rare. Well, since production, they haven’t confirmed anything about a new signing and the actress hasn’t spoken about it either. In fact, the truth is that the artist is immersed in the filming of a new series whose release date is still unknown.

On the other hand, for the film Barbiealthough he is in the middle of the production process and the main role of Ryan Gosling Yes margot robbie, there is no release date yet. In any case, it is estimated that it could arrive in theaters in July 2023 and it is already one of the most anticipated by fans of the protagonists.

Although, as if that weren’t enough, the cast of Barbie is also well known as they have signed the likes of Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon. In case of joining Zendaya could bring to life the main character’s best friend who, according to the original story, looks a lot like the actress in real life.

