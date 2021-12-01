Sports

“He’s right, Juve had won the league titles on the pitch”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

ALL CRAZY ABOUT JULIAN ALVAREZ, THE PRESIDENT OF THE RIVER PLATE: “NO TO EXCHANGE WITH SANCHEZ”

All crazy for Julian Alvarez, the president of River Plate: "No to the exchange with Sanchez"Interviewed by L’Interista, the president of River Plate, Rodolfo D’Onofrio talked about the market rumors concerning the 2000 class forward, Julian Alvarez, who ended up in the crosshairs of many clubs in Europe including Inter, Milan, Juventus and Fiorentina: …

JUVE SPRING, THE OFFICIAL TRAINING FOR THE ITALIAN CUP CHALLENGE AGAINST LAZIO

Juve Primavera, the official line-up for the Coppa Italia match against LazioThis is the official line-up of Andrea Bonatti’s Juventus Primavera in view of the Coppa Italia match against Lazio, scheduled for today at 11:00: Juventus (4-4-2): Scaglia; Savona, Citi, Nzouango, Turicchia; Maressa, Omic, Bonetti, Rouhi; Chibozo, Cerri ….

LIVE TJ – LOW DEGREE INJURY PER CHURCH. INJURIES EXCLUDED BINDING CAPSULES FOR MCKENNIE. TOMORROW AT 12 WILL SPEAK HAPPY

LIVE TJ - Low Grade Injury for Church. Excluding ligament capsule injuries for McKennie. Allegri will speak tomorrow at 12 14:02 – TRAINING ENDED – Juventus, through its official website, provided the details of today’s session: “The busy calendar of Juventus continues, which this morning met at the JTC to start preparing the …

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Italy is back! Cavallaro and Mouhiidine in the semifinals, two sure medals! – OA Sport

4 weeks ago

Sacchi: “Inter suffered from Shakhtar’s dribble. Dear Inzaghi, remember that … “

5 days ago

“Super salary? I’m at the top and …”

3 weeks ago

Juve, Allegri immediately puts Zenit in the sights

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button