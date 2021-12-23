High testosterone is good for health: how to increase it

The testosterone, a male hormone produced primarily by the testes, is one guarantee of good health of the human body: Not only does it increase libido, but it has many other effects on overall male well-being.

A good level of testosterone keeps it strong musculature, skeletal and circulatory systems, therefore it is good for the heart, but also for the metabolism. It also helps to maintain concentration, stimulates memory and good humor, it even improves the sleep quality.

It is therefore very important try to keep it high even after 30, age at which production begins to decline: how to do it? According to the doctor Joseph Mercola, author among others of the book “I do not get sick”, much can be done through the daily diet.

To keep good testosterone levels in the body, you have to choose cruciferous vegetables, then broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Fish is also important: sardines and anchovies, salmon and mackerel, rich in Omega 3, but also shellfish, crabs, lobsters, oysters and mussels, which abound in zinc. Speaking of supplements, those of vitamin K2: It is always important to consult your doctor and not to do your own thing, because each case is unique and in some cases the supplements can even be harmful.

Speaking of health, those who want to always have high testosterone would do better to limit their alcohol intake: they will also be “macho”, but drastically lower it. Go ahead instead for outdoor activities, because the vitamin D it is also essential for the synthesis of this hormone: in winter you can also resort to supplements (always on medical advice and if necessary). Also important is the selenium, contained in liver, potatoes, shellfish and nuts.

Also important cholesterol levels, the good one: eggs, chicken, olive oil, butter and beans can help, as long as you don’t have big problems with so-called bad cholesterol.

Finally, watch out for the low carb diet: it will certainly make you lose weight, but it also inexorably lowers testosterone.