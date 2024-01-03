his answer about signing Haaland or Mbappe and what’s going on with Vitor Roque

01/03/2024

Trainer Barcelona, ​​Javi HernandezI am sure that the registration of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque in LaLiga EA Sports will be “a matter of hours” and announced that he is counting on him in the game against UD Las Palmaswhy it will be called.

VIDEO: Mateo Messi puts Inter Miami to the test and demonstrates the footballing qualities he inherited from his father

“There is no registration process. I’m counting on him to be in the lineup and we hope he’s available. I think it’s a matter of a few hours,” said the coach of the Catalan team from the Joan Gamper Sports City press center. Javi He also talked about a market where he slammed a door, a word that is often used in Spain. but for us it would be a bomb. This all has to do with the economic situation of FC Barcelona. About such big names in the market as Mbappe and HaalandJavi didn’t want to leave even the slightest possibility open: “With the ones I have, I already have to deal with. Now we are not here to think about this kind of signing, we do not have such a privileged situation at the economic level.” With this Javi He makes it clear that he has no intention of entering the market looking for another player other than Vitor Roque.

-OTHER CONFERENCE ISSUES-

Match and opponent “We have a difficult way out. Las Palmas, with permission from Girona, I think will be the opening of the season. Pimienta is a great coach. They play football well. This is very similar to what we are looking for. Insulting offer. Triangulation, attack, high pressure. We know each other well and I respect him very much. Difficult opponent. Teams like Atlético Madrid have lost on this pitch. I think we returned from vacation very well. It’s time to demonstrate. We have to find that continuity in the game and the results.”

“I can reach the level of Cristiano and Mbappe, but I am not selfish. Nobody talked about me, now I’m crack”

Spad vs Almeria “No, I don’t see it that way. In any case, there are four and a half months left to see how we perform. To see if we touch the last key. We want to win and show a good game. I think we returned from vacation well. Regarding the fight the other day, I said the same thing here as I said in the locker room. I think it was necessary.” Aleix Garcia “I haven’t spoken to him or any other player. I don’t know if anyone else can be connected. We depend on fair play. Let’s see what the club is capable of. I’m in contact with the president and with Deku. Let’s see”. Inigo Martinez “He won’t be in Las Palmas, but he will be at the Cup on Sunday.” New Year’s resolution “Every year I wish for success, and that means winning titles. Same as last year. We have four in the game. Firstly, the Champions League, we are doing well. Another one where there is a need is La Liga. And two wonderful competitions begin – the Cup and the Super Cup. I wish you health, happiness, the players have a good time… and most of all, they win.” Pedri “He is fine and in good health. Let’s see if he joins us in the next games. Hopefully he can join sooner rather than later.” Almeria rant “The message has already penetrated the second part. A complete change has taken place. Clear and loud changes were needed. The players saw the same thing.” Lewandowski – Vitor “It will be good for him and good for everyone. The more competition, the better. This will help us a lot. Creating competitiveness is also a positive aspect.” Become strong on the field “Completely agree. We lost against Girona by playing well. We beat Real Madrid by playing poorly. The result is often an imitation of what is happening on the ground. We need to get closer to the times of Madrid and Girona, but be more effective. I think “That we have improved compared to last year. What hinders us are mistakes in defense and failures in attack. That’s my diagnosis.” Pedri will sign Haaland “The ones I have, I’ll have to deal with. We’re not here to think about these kinds of signings. Unfortunately, we do not have such an economic situation. I’ll stick to the ones I have because I need to win titles with them. I already warned in Gamper that this would be a difficult season. I continue the excitement of the first day. I think things have gone very well so far. I think we’re on the right track.”