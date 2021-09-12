his autobiography is coming soon, also in Italy

The autobiography of one of the most beloved stars of world cinema, Will Smith, will soon be published worldwide, which tells of his success but above all the difficulties and obstacles to achieving it.

“I wrote a book”. It doesn’t need to add much, Will Smith, to announce the big news on his Instagram profile, then relaunched with an image that portrays the process of making the beautiful cover, which you can find below. Few have managed to get rid of a very popular character played on television, and as a teenager, as did Smith. The Prince of Bel Air was able to become great, to be appreciated for action films, but also for great interpretations in auteur cinema, to become one of the major global entertainment stars.

A path, however, not always linear and without obstacles, as he will tell from November 9, when Will Smith’s first autobiographical book titled will be released simultaneously worldwide Will. Published in 113 countries around the world and written with the help of Mark Manson, author of the best-seller The subtle art of doing whatever the hell you want, Will will be published in Italy by Longanesi. One of the most beloved faces of international cinema tells himself without filters, retracing the road, not without obstacles, that led him to success. The book is an epic tale of Will Smith’s transformation from a fearful child in a dysfunctional Philadelphia family to one of the greatest stars of his era. But that’s only half the story: Will is also the memoir of a deep journey of personal discovery, the story of everything that can be achieved through willpower.

The cover illustration was created by the visual artist Brandan “BMike” Odums layering portraits of the actor at various stages of his life from childhood to the present. At the same time as the announcement of the book, Will Smith also anticipated the birth of a new project: the WILL Youth Book Club, with which it proposes to establish a global community of young people to promote a love of reading, culture, expression and self-awareness.

Loading... Advertisements

Will Smith is an actor, producer and musician, two-time Oscar nominee, four-time Grammy Award and NAACP Image Award winner: a multifaceted career that includes film, television and platinum records. Always socially involved, Smith and his wife founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation to support the development of urban communities in the United States by promoting educational projects for disadvantaged children and young people. Smith will play Richard Williams, the father of American icons Venus and Serena Williams, in the film King Richard a Warner Bros product, out November 19, 2021.