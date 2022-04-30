His daughter a mini star takes the stage

Kimberly Loaiza: Her daughter, a mini star, takes the stage | instagram

The famous internet artists of the moment are Kimberly Loaiza next to her husband John of God Pantojawho are doing their 13:13 Tour, in the different cities of the Mexican territory, as well as in Chile and very soon in Argentina, their last presentation would be in Santiago de Chile, where the three dates that they would have scheduled would be in ‘sold out’.

Where they would sing their most notorious successes of both artists, since both Kim Loiza What JD Pantoja they are dedicated to the same thing, each one has their songs as soloists, as well as sharing some in collaboration mode, some of their collaboration hits would be “bye bye“, “13:13“, “Loving You“e”Unconditional“, on the other hand, as soloists “is motivated“, “Has not been able“, “Fascinates me“and on the side of the elder cutie, “fall in love“, “Do not be jealous“, “Turn off the light“, “do it” among other.

Apart from their love for doing the same and the love between them, another situation that unites them is their children, being the first Kima Sofia Pantoja Loaizaborn in 2019 to welcome his second firstborn who would receive the same name as his father, being a happy family that is always united despite the circumstances.

When little Kima was born, her loving parents John of God Pantoja Y Kimberly Loaiza They decided to welcome her with a beautiful surprise, because they had written a beautiful song for her, as well as recorded a video clip thinking of her and dedicated especially to her, which would be under the name of “Loving You“.

Kimberly Loaiza: Her daughter, a mini star, takes the stage, photo: instagram



on the platform of Youtube has about 150 million views, the comments full of his followers who wish him the best because at that time they would be starting a new stage for them, they would be parents for the first time, and praising how cute the girl looked. Old Cuteness in the pastel purple dress with her baby bump still carrying Kima.

Now, at his concert in Santiago de Chile, “Loving You” would be one of the singles that are on the list of songs to be performed, so while the melody was going on, the singer Juan de Dios would think of bringing his little daughter Kima on stage for the first time so that she would be part of the show and lived at his young age what it is like to be on that side of the stage.

The beautiful girl delighted with her tender smile took the show, it seemed that she was enjoying it, for which she made many of her followers think that probably when she is older she can follow in her parents’ footsteps because she has an angel and spectacular charisma.

