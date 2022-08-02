his mother Yolanda opens up about her relapse of Lyme disease

Yolanda Hadid, the mother of Gigi and Bella confided in the evolution of her illness, on her Instagram account, Sunday July 31.

After numerous examinations, a Belgian doctor diagnosed Yolanda Hadid with a severe form of Lyme disease in 2012. The pain caused by the disease was so intense that the mother of Gigi and Bella Hadid tried to end her life. After a nine-month social media detox, Yolanda Hadid spoke on Sunday, July 31, on her Instagram account about the evolution of her illness by taking stock of her life. She then revealed a photo of her smiling, sitting cross-legged at the edge of the water and taking the sun.

Depression followed by disease relapse

“Coming back from a 9 month hiatus on social media, a time to reevaluate my life,” Yolanda Hadid began. In her publication, the mother of the family explained that the death of her mother Ans van den Herik, in August 2019 had had consequences for her illness. “After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression, followed by a relapse of Lyme disease,” she said. Emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system. »

Other elements that worsened his state of health: social networks and his cell phone. “My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to stop me from being present in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories and forget to live and love your own,” she said. Before…

