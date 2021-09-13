his reaction is priceless

Natalie Portman commented on the results of his colleague’s furious training Chris Hemsworth, his partner within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also, of course, in Taika Waititi’s new film about the God of Thunder, T.hor: Love and Thunder.

Hemsworth is struggling a lot to increase his physical prowess, a dowry he already does not lack, also to interpret the famous wrestler Hulk Hogan in a biopic dedicated to him, a project for which he needs to undergo another, massive training.

During a guest at the Jimmy Kimmel Live with which it was connected remotely, Natalie Portman also talked about the film and his reaction to Hemsworth’s increasingly monstrous muscles:

“It is otherworldly. It is shocking to see how people’s muscles can transform – comments Portman – I thought: “But does your blood drain when you use muscles like this?”. In the photo he looks so white, don’t you think so too? In some places it looks like a white t-shirt! Oh, Chris, you need to put on some spray tan. Still it looks good. Next to him I will look like a granny!“.

The image of the Australian actor during his training had already gone viral on social media (complete with an ironic comment by Chris Pratt) and you can, if you haven’t already seen it, admire it below, directly from his Instagram account.

Below you can hear Portman’s words in the original interview, from about 4 minutes onwards.

In the cast we will also see Chris Pratt as Star-Lord; Tessa Thompson in those of Valkyrie; Jaimie Alexander, who will return to play Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis; the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the theatrical representation of the death of the King of Asgard and finally the expected Christian Bale, which will lend the face to the villain Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi, who in addition to directing has also written the screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and will voice the warrior Korg. Recently the director was also photographed – find HERE the shots – in particularly intimate attitudes in the company of Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora, generating several hypotheses on the possibility that the three are actually together.

And you, what do you think of his statements and especially of Hemsworth’s muscles? Let us know in the comments!

Photo: Getty (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

