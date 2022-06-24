Entertainment

his unexpected reaction makes the buzz (video)

Photo of James James44 mins ago
The hostess of this Australian cafe had in fact not recognized the star.

This is a story that is seriously talking about her. Katy Perry, eager to go to an Australian cafe, was unable to settle in with her daughter because there were no more places available.

When a star arrives, one might think that the restaurateurs manage to make a small place… Except that here, the hostess present at the reception did not recognize the singer, and therefore refused her entry.

At the time, Katy Perry would have been quite unhappy, before deciding to give a big tip to the hostess, because of having treated her like a “normal person”.

This anecdote is currently going around the world because the hostess in question had published a video on TikTok. “When you’re the first dumb, reckless person to tell Katy Perry she has to wait for a table,” she captioned. The video has since been removed from the social network.

To tell you how much it makes people talk, the hostess was invited on an Australian show to tell what happened!

