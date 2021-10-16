Holidays in Italy: George Clooney returns to his villa on Lake Como in Laglio

The famous star and his sweet half Amal (PHOTO) were spotted last July 4th on their beloved Lake Como. And all the citizens of Laglio (and not only them) rejoice, the most glamorous couple in the show, George and Amal Clooney return to the Villa Oleandra residence, with them, of course, the twins could not miss. It is the second time that the actor shows up on the lake, he did so at the end of May after a difficult period marked by Covid, which still imposes certain restrictions and limitations, especially in travel.

The two were out for dinner as they did in normal times, the restaurant is one of the places frequented and known by the couple. Inevitable a few moments of sharing dictated by enthusiasm: George and Amal did not refuse the request for some souvenir photos that were published on social networks by the managers of the restaurant.