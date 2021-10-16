News

Holidays in Italy: George Clooney returns to his villa on Lake Como in Laglio

The famous star and his sweet half Amal (PHOTO) were spotted last July 4th on their beloved Lake Como. And all the citizens of Laglio (and not only them) rejoice, the most glamorous couple in the show, George and Amal Clooney return to the Villa Oleandra residence, with them, of course, the twins could not miss. It is the second time that the actor shows up on the lake, he did so at the end of May after a difficult period marked by Covid, which still imposes certain restrictions and limitations, especially in travel.

The two were out for dinner as they did in normal times, the restaurant is one of the places frequented and known by the couple. Inevitable a few moments of sharing dictated by enthusiasm: George and Amal did not refuse the request for some souvenir photos that were published on social networks by the managers of the restaurant.

Clooney’s new project

George and Amal Clooney: the most beautiful photos of the couple

The star, together with illustrious colleagues such as Don Cheadle and Eva Longoria, invests in the future or rather in public school. Thanks to major donations from Hollywood stars, a new technical college will open in Los Angeles to train young people who want to work in the entertainment industry. American students, due to the pandemic, returned to the classroom in attendance in April, but in California few actually returned to school. This new institute will be dedicated to the training of specialized technicians: engineers, special effects, images and sound experts, all those professions that are part of the audiovisual machine. This is a project born from the collaboration between Los Angeles public schools and Hollywood benefactors, it is the third in a few months. Projects designed to combat poverty and promote education. “There is no doubt that the showbiz industry needs to do more”, declared Clooney connected via the web from his Italian home on Lake Como, “but there are moments, times, when it is easier to do” added the Oscar winner.

