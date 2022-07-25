Hollywood Brides: Alexandra Daddario

Actress Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) and producer Andrew Form (The Purge) met in New York in 2020, when the worst moment of the pandemic forced the entire world to stay home. Just a year later, in August 2021, they were already officially engaged and just a few days ago they said “I do” in New Orleans, the city where the actress has been working. For the occasion, Alexandra chose a pleated dress by designer Danielle Frankel, whom she discovered through Instagram. The design, with straps and superimposed flowers on both the dress and the veil, was perfect for the heat of Louisiana and conveyed therelaxed spirit that permeated the entire ceremony.

A wedding that was originally planned to take place in Europe, since the actress wanted to celebrate by drinking wine, according to the British version of Vogue. “Originally we were going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days in a row, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake (friends of the actress who got married in this city), and we saw that it was a great option. . It is a city full of music and life,” he said. For the ceremony, the couple chose Preservation Hall, a historic jazz room. In addition, they opted for a short marriage, but with a great celebration, the which took place at Bar Marilou. “We were trying to achieve a laid-back aesthetic,” Alexandra Daddario said, later adding, “We wanted it to be about music, drink and authentic New Orleans.”

“We wanted the ceremony to be short so that people could have a dose of love and then go back to the music and catch up,” explained the actress, who also shared intimate details of this special moment. “We said the vows, we cried and Andrew’s children were her groomsmen and ring bearers,” she recounted. An event that was in charge of the wedding planner Michelle Norwood. “She was wonderful and made sure that Andrew and I hadWe got everything we needed in a very tight schedule”, assured Alexandra Daddario.

The bride preferred to keep the rest of the look simple to give all the prominence to the creation of Danielle Frankel, one of the favorite bridal designers of the new Hollywood: she has been a finalist for the CFDA award (the award given by the Council of Designers of American Fashion). The actress gathered her hair in a natural-finish bun, highlighted her eyes and lips in shades of brown and opted for the classicism of white shoes. On her part, the groom was wearing a white suit with a striped pattern signed by Brunello Cucinelli.