Home bonus, 110% but not only: what are the new deadlines – Economy

Untangling the “jungle” of tax bonuses is never easy. Let alone in a historical period like this when, also to help important sectors of the economy, in difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic, successive governments have introduced a series of concessions. The final touches are inserted in the draft law budget 2022, which received the green light from the council of ministers and is now awaiting the final approval of the parliament. Several extensions and changes included in the document.

The measure, one of the most advantageous, but also among the most onerous for the state coffers, was extended until 2025, but only for some types of intervention. In in other cases, however, the deadline is much closer.

For interventions in condominiums, the 110% superbonus will be available until 31 December 2023. In 2024, the deduction of expenses will decrease to 70%, to further decrease to 65% in 2025. Same deadlines for natural persons owning entire buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units: therefore 31 December 2023 for the 110% super bonus, a decline to 70% in 2024 and 65% in 2025.









Chapter former Iacp houses and building cooperatives: for the works carried out in these houses, if the works have been carried out at least 60% of the total intervention by 30 June 2023, green light for the 110% deduction also for expenses incurred by 31 December 2021.

From interventions in condominiums to those carried out by individual taxpayers. The single taxpayer who has completed the sworn communication of commencement of works (the so-called Cila) as of 30 September 2021, will be able to take advantage of the 110% superbonus for expenses made by 31 December 2022. 110% deduction for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022 also for those works that involve demolition and the reconstruction of buildings for which, at 30 September 2021, the administrative procedures to acquire the qualification.

Who owns a Isee income of a maximum value of 25 thousand euros will be able to apply the superbonus 110 for expenses made up to 31 December 2022, but only for works, other than those mentioned above, which are carried out exclusively on the main residence.









The maneuver also clarifies how to divide the deductions over the years, depending on the year in which a specific expense was made. For expenses in 2020 and 2021 you have to divide the deduction into 5 installments of the same amount. Take the case of an expense of 30 thousand euros: there will be 33,000 euros of deduction, equal to 6,600 euros per year to be recovered in the 5 tax returns submitted starting from the year of execution of the work.

For expenses made since 2022, he invedes, the deduction must be divided in 4 installments with the same amount. Let’s go back to the example of an expense of 30 thousand euros: the 110% deduction will always make it possible to recover 33 thousand euros, which will be spread in installments of 8,250 euros, starting from the declaration presented in 2023 and for the following three years.

Ok to extension to the whole of 2022. However, the deduction drops from 90% to 60% of the expenditure made, with savings for the state coffers.

Energy requalification chapter. The eco-bonus and the home bonus in the upgraded version at 65% and 50% of the expenditure incurred were extended until the end of 2024, with this formula. Time until 2024 also to access the garden bonus, with a 36% deduction of the disbursements for the arrangement of green areas in houses and condominiums.









A extension to 2024 also concerns bonuses for furniture and appliances, with a deduction of 50% of the expenses for their purchase by the owners of renovated homes. It decreases the “tax base” of mobile bonuses. The maximum expense on which the “discount” can be obtained is 5,000 euros, against the current 16,000.

There is an update compared to the past, as regards the facilitation for household appliances. They have been indicated, indeed, the minimum energy classes admitted to deductions. They are class A for ovens, class E for washing machines, dryers and dishwashers, class F for refrigerators and freezers.

Expiration postponed to the end of 2022 for the under 36 first home bonus and state guarantee fund for young people’s mortgages. The deductions on rents stipulated by young people between the ages of 20 and 31, who in the event of an annual income of less than 15,493.71 euros will be able to recover 20% of the annual rent paid, rise.