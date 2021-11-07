Home bonus, credit transfer and invoice discount

There could be many second thoughts about home bonus in definitive version of the Budget Law 2022. In particular we speak of extension of the renovation bonus, ofecobonus he was born in bonus facades. They should go towards confirmation, for all home bonuses, in addition, also the credit assignment and it discount on invoice, which at present would be confirmed only for the super bonus of 110 percent.

Waiting for the definitive text

Of the Budget Law there is not yet the final text, perhaps due to the need to further discuss some particularities. Among these precisely – as the Sole 24 Ore – the extension of the credit assignment and of discount on invoice for all house bonuses also for the expenses incurred from 1 January 2022.

The possibility of being able to use the two modes for the renovation bonus, L’ecobonus, the bonus facades and the green bonus, which have been confirmed until 2024.

At the moment, as you will remember, the latest draft of the Budget Law 2022 speaks of confirmation of the dual alternative option (credit transfer and invoice discount) only for the superbonus 110 percent off.

To be sure, it will be necessary to wait for the final text of the Law, but the orientation seems to be that of the recovery of the option also in the other cases.

The extensions until 2024

The draft law provides a summary of the extensions until 2024: of the restructuring bonus of 50 percent from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024, of the mobile bonus (combined) of 50 percent, but with a spending limit that drops to 5,000 euros, of the eco-bonus from 50 to 65 percent from 1 January to 31 December 2024, of the face bonus up to 2024 but with a reduced rate of 60 percent, of the green bonus of 36 percent.

The process of Budget Law however it is just starting out and as mentioned, important changes are not excluded.

The 2022 DRAFT BUDGET LAW: contents

The super bonus at 110% it is not forever but it remains. The discounts will remain for another year, although not for everyone. Then there is a decalage of the benefit. The government, however, wanted to give certainty, avoiding chasing funding year by year. So they were also renewed for a three year period the old refurbishment bonus and the so-called ‘ecobonus‘in the classic version. Remains, but loses a third of the discount, the bonus facades also throughout 2022.

The superbonus

The 110% super bonus it is financed for the whole of next year only for condominiums and for Iacp (or equivalent) houses. It applies to payments made by 31 December 2022. After the deduction it remains but decreases in percentage: it drops to 70% in 2023 and to 65% in 2024. For single-family homes, however, the calendar is different. Nothing changes – ie the 110% deduction remains – until June 30, 2022. Then the same discount extends until the end of the year if the owner has an Isee of less than 25 thousand euros, or if he has already done so within the last September 30, a Cila (the sworn communication of commencement of works) or the practices for demolition with reconstruction. But these aspects, it must be said, could be changed in Parliament, given that some majority parties have expressed perplexity, for example on the value considered too low by the ISEE.

Facade bonus, reduced discount

It will be necessary to carry out the interventions and make the ‘talking transfer’ by the end of the year if you want to take advantage of the 90% facades bonus. After this date, for the whole of next year, the discount remains but the deduction percentage drops to 60%. The feature of this bonus is that the deduction has no spending cap and requires less bureaucracy than the superbonus. For example, it is not necessary to certify the town planning regularity of the property. Once this bonus is over, from 2023, the restructuring bonus will be returned to 50% or to obtain the super bonus reduced by 65% ​​it will be necessary to do the “ energy coat ”: it will not be enough just to paint.

Renovations and eco-bonuses until 2024

Draghi made it clear that he wanted to give certainty and avoid year-by-year refinancing. This is how traditional bonuses were financed until 2024. On renovations, the deduction is 50% to be spread over 10 years in the tax return. The overall ceiling of 96 thousand euros per real estate unit. For the classic eco-bonus, the discount is instead 65% and concerns energy efficiency interventions that are not included in the super bonus (for example the boilers of the individual apartments if not ‘driven’ by the activation of 110% for other interventions). The Sismabonus does not change either.

It reduces mobile bonuses

The furniture bonus will also be reconfirmed, which is activated only if the property for which the purchases are made is affected by renovations, but the discount is reduced: the deduction was 50% up to 16,000 euros of expenditure (also for purchase also of large household appliances of a class of not less than A +) and now drops to a maximum of 5,000 euros. Restructuring interventions can be started in the year preceding the purchase and do not depend on the amount of the restructuring expenditure.

Garden bonus extension

The garden bonus is confirmed until 2024, which allows a 36% discount up to a maximum of 5,000 euros on the costs incurred for the green arrangement of private areas, irrigation systems and wells.