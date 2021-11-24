World

home robbery, 9-month-old girl dies by drowning

Torn from her mother’s arms while taking a bath in the pool, then drowned. Thus died Maria, nine months old, daughter of Angela Murillo. The terrible story comes from Ecuador. The woman was intent on bathing the little girl on the patio of the house, when some criminals broke into the house.

One of the thieves snatched the little girl from her mother’s arms, while the other took the woman inside to have gold and money delivered. Without any qualms, the man threw the girl into the pool and let her drown.

The two men arrived by motorbike at the house in San Pedro de Suma, in the Ecuadorian province of Manabi. Angelica gave them around 900 euros, but dissatisfied with the sum, they tied up their mother before rummaging around the house.

A short time later, the thieves fled and the woman started screaming to attract the attention of the neighbors, where the other 12-year-old daughter was who, once she got home, found her lifeless little sister inside the house. pool. He reportedly untied his mother, who tried to resuscitate the baby, but was unsuccessful.

Gang violence is a huge problem in the South American country, with over 18,000 robberies occurring in September alone. In Ecuador, there are on average 66 robberies per day. Since last September, home robberies have increased by 14%, while the homicide rate per 100,000 population has doubled over the past five years.


