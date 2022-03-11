Hospitalizations for COVID-19 drop to 44

The Health Department reported today, Friday, two new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the accumulated total in this line in Puerto Rico to 4,148.

According to the agency, none of the deceased was vaccinated.

“Being fully vaccinated helps reduce complications”noted the agency in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 11; in the case of vaccinated (with only two doses) it is 3; and for those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 1.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

78 unvaccinated deaths out of a population of 551,763 (this population figure is constantly changing as people become vaccinated).

unvaccinated deaths out of a population of 551,763 (this population figure is constantly changing as people become vaccinated). 58 deaths of vaccinated people (partially, without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,285,675 (this population figure is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of vaccinated people (partially, without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,285,675 (this population figure is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 28 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster, out of a population of 1,356,256 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus was placed at 44, eight less than yesterday. These are divided into 39 adult and 5 pediatric patients.

Meanwhile, the preliminary positivity rate stood at 3.77%approaching the 3% recommended by health professionals in the country.

In the midday report, the agency will provide more epidemiological and demographic data

stay connected to elnuevodia.com for the expansion of this story.